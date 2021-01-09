PM Imran arrives in Quetta after Hazara miners laid to rest

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Quetta on Saturday, hours after coal miners from the Hazara community — brutally killed in an attack on January 3 — were laid to rest at the city's Hazara Town cemetery.

He is expected to meet the families of the miners later today.

According to Radio Pakistan, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, provincial ministers and other high ranking officials received the premier upon his arrival. Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur accompanied the prime minister.

Shortly after arriving, the premier met with the provincial chief minister and governor. Commander Southern Command, Lt. General Sarfraz Ali was also present during the meeting.

He also chaired a meeting in which the aftermath of the Mach incident and the province's law and order situation were reviewed.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Balochistan chief minister, governor, IG police, and chief secretary were also present during the meeting. Federal ministers Sheikh Rashid, Amin Gandapur and Ali Zaidi, along with PM's aide Zulfiqar Bukhari, also attended the meeting.

The Hazara protesters had agreed to bury the dead late on Friday night after talks between the protesters and government succeeded in ending a sit-in that lasted for days in Quetta; the community had demanded that the premier visit the bereaved and order a judicial probe into the incident.

After initially condemning the incident, the prime minister drew a lot of criticism for delaying his visit to Quetta. PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, who visited the Hazara protesters earlier this week, had said that she felt sorry to see the indifference shown by the “person sitting on the seat of power and authority”.

"The families of the victims are crying for an assurance from the government, but Imran Khan is not coming here because of his ego,” she had said.

However, the prime minister on Friday urged the community to bury those killed in the attack, calling on them to refrain from "blackmailing the premier" — a statement that drew widespread criticism from all quarters.

'Truly heartless': PM Imran draws ire for suggesting 'blackmail' by Hazaras

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, he said: "We have accepted all of their demands. [But] one of their demands is that the dead will be buried when the premier visits. I have sent them a message that when all of your demands have been accepted [...] you don't blackmail the prime minister of any country like this.

"This should be clear. All of your demands have been met but you can't impose a condition which has [no logic]. So first, bury the dead. If you do it today then I guarantee you that I will come to Quetta today," he had said.