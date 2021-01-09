Dawn Logo

PM reaches Quetta after Hazara miners laid to rest

Ghalib NihadPublished January 9, 2021Updated January 9, 2021 02:58pm
Mourners from the Shia Hazara community carry the coffin of one of the miners, who was killed in an attack by gunmen in the mountainous Machh area, during a funeral procession at a graveyard in Quetta on Saturday. — AFP
Mourners from the Shia Hazara community offer funeral prayers in front of coffins of the slain miners. — AFP
Women from the Shia Hazara community mourn for coal mine workers who were killed by gunmen near the Machh coal field, prior to their funeral in Quetta on Saturday. — AP
Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Quetta on Saturday, hours after 10 coal miners from the Hazara community, who were killed brutally in an attack on January 3, were laid to rest at the city's Hazara Town cemetery.

He is expected to meet the families of the miners later today.

Funeral prayers for the coal miners were offered earlier today after the deadlock between the government and the protesters came to an end a few hours ago.

The prayers were led by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas in Quetta's Hazara Town with close to 5,000 people attending including the relatives and friends of the deceased, locals and residents of the area.

Federal Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi, Special Assistant to the PM Zulfi Bukhari, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Langove and other provincial ministers and civil society leaders were also present on the occasion.

A prayer service will be held in imambargah Wali Asr after the burials at the Hazara Town Cemetery.

The protestors, who had earlier refused to bury the deceased unless Prime Minister Imran Khan visited them and addressed their concerns, continuing to stay on the road alongside the dead bodies of their loved ones for six days, eventually agreed to bury the deceased after negotiations with a government team succeeded in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal and Suri had announced yesterday that the premier will reach Quetta after the miners' burials.

Mach tragedy

Eleven miners were brutally massacred on Sunday, Jan 3, when armed assailants entered their residential compound in the Mach coalfield area of Balochistan where they were sleeping, blindfolded and trussed them up before executing them. The militant Islamic State (IS) group, also known by the Arabic acronym Daesh, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Relatives and residents started their protest on the same day, arranging the coffins on the Western Bypass on the outskirts of Quetta and refusing to bury them in a symbolic gesture until the prime minister's visit and assurance of protection.

The protests later spread to other parts of the country, including Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi, where demonstrators blocked several important roads, disrupting traffic.

Soon after talks succeeded between the protesters and government, an announcement was made to end the protest in Quetta, while similar messages were played at gatherings in other cities as well.

Salman
Jan 09, 2021 12:51pm
Govt handled the situation really well in the end n many people both in opposition and in media wanted this to continue
Reply Recommend 0
Bipin
Jan 09, 2021 12:54pm
Everyone is a looser, what could have been an occasion for solidarity, unfortunately turned into an ugly battle.
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Jan 09, 2021 12:54pm
What other options the poor persecuted Hazaras had!
Reply Recommend 0
Rubina Aleem
Jan 09, 2021 12:58pm
The truth is , they agreed to bury after being advised by the Iranian religious cleric. The federal govt. had no role in this.
Reply Recommend 0
Mashaal
Jan 09, 2021 12:59pm
Did the PM join?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 09, 2021 01:02pm
Indian had hoped to draw a wedge between Pakistan and Iran, between Shia and Sunni. United Pakistanis failed all. Miserable losers bhakts.
Reply Recommend 0
Sikisher
Jan 09, 2021 01:03pm
@Salman, who blackmailed who? The govt has lost all of its credibility in the way they handled it.The prime minister blackmailed the mourning families of terror victims into ending their protest instead of reassuring them. Let that sink in
Reply Recommend 0
Omair
Jan 09, 2021 01:04pm
They deserved better
Reply Recommend 0
Kulsoom Mehrab
Jan 09, 2021 01:07pm
Sadly it is continued and they are being killed and buried , but they aren't getting justice
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 09, 2021 01:08pm
RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 09, 2021 01:08pm
@Salman, it has been a tactically sane closing.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Jan 09, 2021 01:11pm
My condolensces to the members of the victims. Rest in peace!
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Jan 09, 2021 01:15pm
@Roma, now start doing business on hazaras now...
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 09, 2021 01:22pm
The victims were not interested in the sit in as much as the organisers and MWM. Dirty politics everywhere. 8 bodies were Afghan which were requested to be sent the next day but the organisers kept the bodies with themselves. What is politics if not this ? Shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Jan 09, 2021 01:24pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un . Peace to these innocent souls.
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned
Jan 09, 2021 01:34pm
Good decision Holding IK accountable is useless.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jan 09, 2021 01:36pm
Our PM and his federal cabinet and government proved beyond doubt that they as a group are unreliable, incompetent and totally lack human touch.
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jan 09, 2021 01:41pm
@Fastrack, You are actually helping India by your comments.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Jan 09, 2021 01:41pm
It is my hope PM Imran will now keep his word and visit the community.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 09, 2021 01:46pm
Blackmailers. (NOTE: I have been posting my views for over 4 years in support of PTI . Supporting PTI is far more important to me than anything else. For the original ID, please look for this note )
Reply Recommend 0
Threat Alert
Jan 09, 2021 01:49pm
The tragedy was turned into a political event. We need to identify who is behind the politics of deadbodies?
Reply Recommend 0
@csb
Jan 09, 2021 01:52pm
@Fastrack,Enough of your rhetoric, are you really educated.It is IK's doing he is the P.M of Pakistan.Instead of blaming him you are finding escape goat
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Quli Baig
Jan 09, 2021 01:52pm
Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimin seems to be an enemy asset. They are behind the politicizing of this tragedy.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 09, 2021 01:57pm
@Fastrack, Time to see a good psychiatrist.
Reply Recommend 0
Baakhlaq
Jan 09, 2021 01:59pm
''Blackmailing'' protesters accepted the PM's conditions and buried their dead but sometimes there is loss in our victory.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Jan 09, 2021 01:59pm
@Sikisher, we don’t care what Indians think - go and help your farmers first!
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Jan 09, 2021 02:00pm
The fact that Pakistans enemies are criticising the government shows you that it was a job well done!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jan 09, 2021 02:03pm
Shame on imran khan .He himself is a living dead
Reply Recommend 0
F Zaidi
Jan 09, 2021 02:12pm
They buried their loved ones because they realized the ruler is too far away to hear their cries. Welcome to the New Pakistan with the old Pakistani ruling mindset.
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Malik
Jan 09, 2021 02:14pm
@Roma, Many are persecuted and live in tyranny under feudal rule in Sindh. I dont see the protests due the iron hand thuggery of the PPP government
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Jan 09, 2021 02:18pm
Pakistan government how to take advantage of even the murder of minorities.
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Jan 09, 2021 02:22pm
Imran Khan Nayazi is a visionary leader
Reply Recommend 0
Sana
Jan 09, 2021 02:28pm
PM has no sympathy for his nation !
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 09, 2021 02:29pm
Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A Kazmi
Jan 09, 2021 02:30pm
@Khan, how many taken to Afghanistan for burial? Not white but dirty pathetic lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Jan 09, 2021 02:44pm
Even a symbolic visit by PM would have left a lasting impression on people. Very disappointed with PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 09, 2021 02:52pm
@Khan, yes,international media showed it last evening. You are right.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 09, 2021 02:59pm
A superb tactical decision,I must admit.
Reply Recommend 0

