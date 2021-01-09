Dawn Logo

Fire breaks out at cylinder warehouse in Karachi's SITE area, several injured

Imtiaz AliPublished January 9, 2021Updated January 9, 2021 12:25pm
Police and a Rangers official at the warehouse fire in Karachi's SITE area. — Photo courtesy: Sindh Rangers
Police and a Rangers official at the warehouse fire in Karachi's SITE area. — Photo courtesy: Sindh Rangers

Multiple injuries were reported on Saturday in a warehouse fire in Karachi's Sindh Industrial & Trading Estate (SITE) area, police and rescue officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Zawar Hussain said the fire erupted in a cylinder warehouse located in Haroonabad today morning, adding that fire tenders were trying to put it out.

Police and rescue officials were present at the site and the rescue operation was ongoing. No casualties have been reported so far, the SHO said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Asghar Mehmood said three men who were injured in the fire had been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the fire, his spokesperson said.

"The chief minister called Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed and directed that the fire immediately be brought under control," the spokesperson said.

Six fire tenders were being used to battle the fire, he added.

Last year, four people were killed and eight others injured after a fire erupted at a three-storey building in Karachi's Hijrat Colony.

SimplyFacts
Jan 09, 2021 12:40pm
Indian mischief. They are targeting our abundant gas reserves.
