Fire breaks out at cylinder warehouse in Karachi's SITE area, several injured

Multiple injuries were reported on Saturday in a warehouse fire in Karachi's Sindh Industrial & Trading Estate (SITE) area, police and rescue officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Zawar Hussain said the fire erupted in a cylinder warehouse located in Haroonabad today morning, adding that fire tenders were trying to put it out.

Police and rescue officials were present at the site and the rescue operation was ongoing. No casualties have been reported so far, the SHO said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Asghar Mehmood said three men who were injured in the fire had been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the fire, his spokesperson said.

"The chief minister called Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed and directed that the fire immediately be brought under control," the spokesperson said.

Six fire tenders were being used to battle the fire, he added.

Last year, four people were killed and eight others injured after a fire erupted at a three-storey building in Karachi's Hijrat Colony.