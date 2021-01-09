Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 09, 2021

Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement

AP | ReutersPublished January 9, 2021Updated January 9, 2021 05:25am
Twitter says recent Trump tweets “are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021.” – Reuters/File Photo
Twitter says recent Trump tweets “are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021.” – Reuters/File Photo

Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account Friday, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a blog post on Friday.

The White House did not immediately comment.

Twitter said two of the president’s tweets posted that day were in violation of its policy against the glorification of violence.

The social platform has been under growing pressure to take further action against Trump following Wednesday’s deadly insurrection at the US Capitol. Twitter initially suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours after he posted a video that repeated false claims about election fraud and praised the rioters who stormed the Capitol.

Twitter’s move deprives Trump of a potent tool he has used to communicate directly with the American people for more than a decade. He has used Twitter to announce policy changes, challenge opponents, insult enemies, praise his allies (and himself), and to spread misinformation.

Twitter has long given Trump and other world leaders broad exemptions from its rules against personal attacks, hate speech and other behaviors. But in a lengthy explanation posted on its blog Friday, the company said recent Trump tweets amounted to glorification of violence when read in the context of the Capitol riot and plans circulating online for future armed protests around the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

In those tweets, Trump stated that he will not be attending the inauguration and referred to his supporters as “American Patriots,” saying they will have “a GIANT VOICE long into the future.”

Twitter said these statements “are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so.”

