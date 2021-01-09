Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 09, 2021

Reference to disqualify PTM MNA Ali Wazir lands in ECP

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 9, 2021Updated January 9, 2021 08:29am
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has sent a reference seeking disqualification of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) lawmaker Ali Wazir to the Election Commission of Pakistan. — Photo courtesy Ali Wazir Twitter/File
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has sent a reference seeking disqualification of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) lawmaker Ali Wazir to the Election Commission of Pakistan. — Photo courtesy Ali Wazir Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has sent a reference seeking disqualification of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) lawmaker Ali Wazir to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), informed sources told Dawn.

A senior ECP official said the reference had been received on Thursday night. He said that after being processed by the legal branch, the file had been sent to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Ali Wazir is said to have hatched a criminal conspiracy against state institutions

He said the matter would now be decided by the ECP, adding that Article 63 of the Constitution, which dealt with disqualification for membership of Majlis-i-Shoora, listed actions that could result in a lawmaker’s disqualification.

“If any question arises whether a member of parliament has become disqualified from being a member, the [National Assembly] Speaker or ... [Senate] Chairman shall, unless he decides that no such question has arisen, refer the question to the ECP within 30 days and should he fail to do so within the aforesaid period it shall be deemed to have been referred to the ECP,” the article says.

The article further states that the ECP shall decide the question within 90 days from its receipt or deemed to have been received and if it is of the opinion that the member has become disqualified, he/she shall cease to be a member and his/her seat shall become vacant.

Though the grounds for disqualification mentioned in the reference against Ali Wazir were not shared, some say he has been accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy against state institutions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrested MNA Ali Wazir last month in connection with a case registered against him and several leaders of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement in Karachi after a public meeting.

They have been accused of committing several offences, including hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory remarks against state institutions.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Right to protest
Updated 09 Jan 2021

Right to protest

The Shaheen Bagh sit-in aroused international admiration.
Who dare blackmail?
Updated 09 Jan 2021

Who dare blackmail?

This was not an opponent he had to vanquish. This was a crestfallen people wanting him to shed a tear for them, and with them.
The worst of worlds
Updated 08 Jan 2021

The worst of worlds

There is ample evidence that quality of teaching makes a significant difference in student learning outcomes.

Editorial

09 Jan 2021

Loss of livelihoods

A SPECIAL survey carried out by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to evaluate the socioeconomic impacts of the...
Updated 09 Jan 2021

Police violence

THE removal of the IGP Islamabad is but total eyewash — a lame attempt to cover up the alleged murder of Osama...
09 Jan 2021

Ruet chief’s decision

WHILE the sighting of the moon for every new Hijri month in Pakistan is usually a quiet affair, when it comes to...
Updated 08 Jan 2021

Anarchy in America

Images from this fateful day will remain seared in the collective American conscience for a very long time.
08 Jan 2021

Landmark verdict

IN a landmark judgement that is being welcomed as a triumph for women’s rights in the country, the Lahore High...
08 Jan 2021

Mentally ill inmates

WITH capital punishment still on the statute books, Pakistan’s criminal justice system has a long way to go before...