Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 09, 2021

Army chief honoured with Bahrain Order award

APPPublished January 9, 2021Updated January 9, 2021 08:23am
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.—INP
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.—INP

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was honoured with the Bahrain Order (first class) award by the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa for making significant contribution to defence cooperation betw­een Bahrain and Pakistan.

The army chief visited Bahrain on an official trip from Jan 6 to 8 and called on Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, Commander-in-Chief of Bahrain Defence Forces Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa and Com­ma­n­der of Bahrain National Guard Lt Gen Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Friday.

Bahrain pledges to keep working for even better ties with Pakistan

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and security situation in the Middle East were discussed.

The Bahraini leadership reaffirmed their special relationship with Pakistan and also pledged to keep working for even better relations between the two brotherly countries.

Later, the COAS also witnessed the closing ceremony of Pak-Bahrain joint military exercise Al-Badar-V at Sakhir Camp.

He appreciated the standard of training and the results attained.

The COAS said the exercise signified joint efforts of both nations against terrorism.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
vivek
Jan 09, 2021 08:32am
Neighbors burning due to this great achievement.
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Jan 09, 2021 08:45am
When is his retirement?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Right to protest
Updated 09 Jan 2021

Right to protest

The Shaheen Bagh sit-in aroused international admiration.
Who dare blackmail?
Updated 09 Jan 2021

Who dare blackmail?

This was not an opponent he had to vanquish. This was a crestfallen people wanting him to shed a tear for them, and with them.
The worst of worlds
Updated 08 Jan 2021

The worst of worlds

There is ample evidence that quality of teaching makes a significant difference in student learning outcomes.

Editorial

09 Jan 2021

Loss of livelihoods

A SPECIAL survey carried out by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to evaluate the socioeconomic impacts of the...
Updated 09 Jan 2021

Police violence

THE removal of the IGP Islamabad is but total eyewash — a lame attempt to cover up the alleged murder of Osama...
09 Jan 2021

Ruet chief’s decision

WHILE the sighting of the moon for every new Hijri month in Pakistan is usually a quiet affair, when it comes to...
Updated 08 Jan 2021

Anarchy in America

Images from this fateful day will remain seared in the collective American conscience for a very long time.
08 Jan 2021

Landmark verdict

IN a landmark judgement that is being welcomed as a triumph for women’s rights in the country, the Lahore High...
08 Jan 2021

Mentally ill inmates

WITH capital punishment still on the statute books, Pakistan’s criminal justice system has a long way to go before...