Army chief honoured with Bahrain Order award

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was honoured with the Bahrain Order (first class) award by the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa for making significant contribution to defence cooperation betw­een Bahrain and Pakistan.

The army chief visited Bahrain on an official trip from Jan 6 to 8 and called on Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, Commander-in-Chief of Bahrain Defence Forces Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa and Com­ma­n­der of Bahrain National Guard Lt Gen Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Friday.

Bahrain pledges to keep working for even better ties with Pakistan

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and security situation in the Middle East were discussed.

The Bahraini leadership reaffirmed their special relationship with Pakistan and also pledged to keep working for even better relations between the two brotherly countries.

Later, the COAS also witnessed the closing ceremony of Pak-Bahrain joint military exercise Al-Badar-V at Sakhir Camp.

He appreciated the standard of training and the results attained.

The COAS said the exercise signified joint efforts of both nations against terrorism.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2021