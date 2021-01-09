Hazara protesters agree to bury slain miners, PM to visit Quetta 'shortly': PTI

The federal government and members of the Hazara community protesting in Quetta against the killing of miners in Mach reached an agreement late on Friday night after which the protesters agreed to bury the bodies of the slain miners, which lay in coffins at the protest site.

The protesters had earlier refused to bury their loved ones until Prime Minister Imran Khan visited them and addressed all their concerns, continuing their sit-in alongside the coffins for six days before ending it late on Friday.

In a statement on Twitter after midnight, the ruling party said talks with the protesters had been successful and that the government had "agreed to all their demands". It said the protesters had agreed to bury their loved ones tonight, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Quetta "shorty".

The development comes after PM Imran had earlier in the day appealed to the Hazara community to bury those killed in the attack in Balochistan's Mach area, calling on them to refrain from "blackmailing" him – a statement that drew ire from all sections of society.

The 11 miners were brutally massacred on Sunday when armed assailants entered their residential compound in the Mach coalfield area of Balochistan where they were sleeping, blindfolded and trussed them up before executing them. The militant Islamic State (IS) group, also known by the Arabic acronym Daesh, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Relatives and residents started their protest on the same day, arranging the coffins on the Western Bypass on the outskirts of Quetta and refusing to bury them in a symbolic gesture until the prime minister's visit and assurance of protection.

The protests later spread to other parts of the country, including Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi, where demonstrators blocked several important roads, disrupting traffic.