6 motorcycles set on fire after clash at Hazara protest site in Karachi

Protesters clashed with the public in Karachi on Friday as demonstrations against the brutal killings of 11 coal miners belonging to the Hazara community in Balochistan's Mach area continued in several areas of the city for a fourth day.

In a statement, Shahrah-i-Faisal police said a clash between the public and protesters was reported near Natha Khan Bridge.

"Six motorcycles were burnt by the public. Police controlled the situation and extinguished the fire," the statement said, adding that no casualty was reported.

In a separate statement, Karachi police said that protests against the Hazara killings were being carried out at around 29 places in the city.

These included:

Powerhouse Chowrangi

Numaish

Kamran Chowrangi

Safari Park

Shahrah-i-Faisal near Falak Naz Apartment

Malir 15

Abbas Town

Nipa Chowrangi

Shah Faisal Bridge

Khuda ki Basti

Maskan Chowrangi

Nazimabad Chowrangi No 1

Johar Mor

Korangi

Steel Town Chowrangi

Ancholi

Board Office Nazimabad

Safora Chowrangi

KDA Flat Surgeon

Ayesha Manzil

Jelani Centre

Colony near Metro Bridge

Nagan Chowrangi

People's Chowrangi

Ziauddin to Landi Kotal

Star Gate

Korangi Crossing

Military Gate Shahrah-i-Faisal

Singer Chowrangi.

Earlier today, the traffic police had urged commuters to use alternate routes. "Please drive carefully. Staff is present and managing traffic," the statement said.

On Sunday, armed attackers slit the throats of 11 miners in a residential compound near a mine site in Balochistan's Mach coalfield area, filmed the entire incident and later posted it online. The gruesome attack was claimed by the militant Islamic State group.

Since then, thousands of Hazaras have staged a protest along with coffins containing the miners' bodies in the western bypass area in Quetta, while members of the community have also held protests in other cities across the country.

Braving the biting cold, the mourners in Quetta, including women and children, have refused to leave until the premier visits and the killers are brought to justice. However, earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the Hazara community to bury those killed in the attack, calling on them to refrain from "blackmailing the premier".

"We have accepted all of their demands. [But] one of their demands is that the dead will be buried when the premier visits. I have sent them a message that when all of your demands have been accepted [...] you don't blackmail the prime minister of any country like this," he said at a ceremony in Islamabad.

On Thursday, Traffic disruptions were reported in multiple areas of Karachi while operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were also affected due to the protests.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan had said traffic congestion on the routes towards the Jinnah International Airport caused difficulty for passengers and staff trying to reach the airport.

Multiple PIA flights from Karachi to Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Faisalabad were either cancelled or delayed by a few hours, the airline had said, urging passengers to stay in contact with its call centre for updates.