Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 08, 2021

6 motorcycles set on fire after clash at Hazara protest site in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali | Qazi HassanPublished 08 Jan, 2021 02:46pm
Protests continued in Karachi on Friday against the killings of 11 coal miners in Balochistan's Mach area. — DawnNewsTV
Protests continued in Karachi on Friday against the killings of 11 coal miners in Balochistan's Mach area. — DawnNewsTV

Protesters clashed with the public in Karachi on Friday as demonstrations against the brutal killings of 11 coal miners belonging to the Hazara community in Balochistan's Mach area continued in several areas of the city for a fourth day.

In a statement, Shahrah-i-Faisal police said a clash between the public and protesters was reported near Natha Khan Bridge.

"Six motorcycles were burnt by the public. Police controlled the situation and extinguished the fire," the statement said, adding that no casualty was reported.

In a separate statement, Karachi police said that protests against the Hazara killings were being carried out at around 29 places in the city.

These included:

  • Powerhouse Chowrangi
  • Numaish
  • Kamran Chowrangi
  • Safari Park
  • Shahrah-i-Faisal near Falak Naz Apartment
  • Malir 15
  • Abbas Town
  • Nipa Chowrangi
  • Shah Faisal Bridge
  • Khuda ki Basti
  • Maskan Chowrangi
  • Nazimabad Chowrangi No 1
  • Johar Mor
  • Korangi
  • Steel Town Chowrangi
  • Ancholi
  • Board Office Nazimabad
  • Safora Chowrangi
  • KDA Flat Surgeon
  • Ayesha Manzil
  • Jelani Centre
  • Colony near Metro Bridge
  • Nagan Chowrangi
  • People's Chowrangi
  • Ziauddin to Landi Kotal
  • Star Gate
  • Korangi Crossing
  • Military Gate Shahrah-i-Faisal
  • Singer Chowrangi.

Earlier today, the traffic police had urged commuters to use alternate routes. "Please drive carefully. Staff is present and managing traffic," the statement said.

On Sunday, armed attackers slit the throats of 11 miners in a residential compound near a mine site in Balochistan's Mach coalfield area, filmed the entire incident and later posted it online. The gruesome attack was claimed by the militant Islamic State group.

Since then, thousands of Hazaras have staged a protest along with coffins containing the miners' bodies in the western bypass area in Quetta, while members of the community have also held protests in other cities across the country.

Braving the biting cold, the mourners in Quetta, including women and children, have refused to leave until the premier visits and the killers are brought to justice. However, earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the Hazara community to bury those killed in the attack, calling on them to refrain from "blackmailing the premier".

"We have accepted all of their demands. [But] one of their demands is that the dead will be buried when the premier visits. I have sent them a message that when all of your demands have been accepted [...] you don't blackmail the prime minister of any country like this," he said at a ceremony in Islamabad.

On Thursday, Traffic disruptions were reported in multiple areas of Karachi while operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were also affected due to the protests.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan had said traffic congestion on the routes towards the Jinnah International Airport caused difficulty for passengers and staff trying to reach the airport.

Multiple PIA flights from Karachi to Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Faisalabad were either cancelled or delayed by a few hours, the airline had said, urging passengers to stay in contact with its call centre for updates.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Jan 08, 2021 02:49pm
Niazi/ Tiger Force in Action . . .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 08, 2021 02:52pm
What a grave, grim, gross and great tragedy?
Reply Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jan 08, 2021 02:57pm
Very sad
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Jan 08, 2021 02:59pm
This is the prime minister's fault. This man will ruin our country much more that previous government. He is causing more and more division. He seems to care more about India and Afghanistan. Only interested in making money. Doesn't care about the people.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Jamil Mehdi Zaidi
Jan 08, 2021 03:00pm
if all the demands have been accepted, kindly let us know what are those all demands which are accepted by you and also let us know that the unaccepted demand is NRO which is not accepted by you, it was your first and utmost duty to attend them without their demand as the P M of Newzealand did in her country and earned respect in the hearts of Muslims/human beings.
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Jan 08, 2021 03:06pm
This is not the way to protest, by disrupting lives of common people. If you want to protest, then do it in front of houses of people in power! Many religious and political parties use these incidents for their own agenda. Common man again gets used as a pawn, when will people learn?!
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 08, 2021 03:15pm
Worthless govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadin
Jan 08, 2021 03:16pm
So now Hazaras cannot even protest "police said a clash between the public and protesters was reported near Natha Khan Bridge. Six motorcycles were burnt by the public." Public should support protesters instead of clashing with them.
Reply Recommend 0
Chicha
Jan 08, 2021 03:17pm
Pray for Innocent, Poor Hazaras!
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jan 08, 2021 03:19pm
The country going towards Anarchy...
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Jan 08, 2021 03:22pm
Now in Sindh who is responsible for loss of property politics all around so mean we are
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Jan 08, 2021 03:25pm
Every sane Pakistani is with the mourners of Hazara community. However, the way these small number of protestors are behaving and disrupting the lives of ordinary people of Karachi is no good at all. They are especially blocking those areas where middle class or lower middle class people are living. This is clearly blackmailing, those who are behind them should be brought to justice.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 08, 2021 03:26pm
After Quetta, now Karachi not safe for PM Imran Khan Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 08, 2021 03:30pm
Thses protesters should March towards the Indian consulate to protest Modi's murdering Hazaras just like he did in Gujarat.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 08, 2021 03:31pm
@M. Emad, 'Niazi/ Tiger Force in Action . . . Like Modi RSS force in Sikh farmers protest.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 08, 2021 03:31pm
@Hwh, 'Worthless govt.'. In india
Reply Recommend 0
Logic
Jan 08, 2021 03:33pm
Unlikely to get justice in Naya Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 08, 2021 03:33pm
Murder of Hazara people of which 9 were from Afghanistan is part of India's 5th generation warfare by a fascist and wicked government. They have no hesitation in Killing innocent civilians. The Brahmin mindset of Casteism.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2021 03:39pm
Wrong. Most of these have already opened. Go out or watch authentic news. :)
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 08, 2021 03:41pm
@JustSaying, 'The country going towards Anarchy...' We know, infections 12 million, galwan gone, Sikh farmers protest getting bigger, economy tanked, IOK freedom uprising not controllable, China amassing troops near siliguri pass. 2021 will be a bad year for Modi. BTW what happened to Soviet union.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Jan 08, 2021 03:42pm
Shia always protest peacefully. Someone is trying to sabotage the cause.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jan 08, 2021 03:49pm
IK too stubborn. The anger is spreading
Reply Recommend 0
Shahan
Jan 08, 2021 04:13pm
@Qasim, Have you forgotten the Dharna of PTI ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The last mile
08 Jan 2021

The last mile

Failing to incorporate branchless banking is negating much of the efforts for financial inclusion.
Of a lesser God
Updated 08 Jan 2021

Of a lesser God

Even where the machinations of the establishment are not as prominent, children of a lesser God can be found.
Falling capacity to manage
07 Jan 2021

Falling capacity to manage

If this trend continues, we might end up by dispatching the government on a one-way ticket to Antarctica.

Editorial

Updated 08 Jan 2021

Anarchy in America

Images from this fateful day will remain seared in the collective American conscience for a very long time.
08 Jan 2021

Landmark verdict

IN a landmark judgement that is being welcomed as a triumph for women’s rights in the country, the Lahore High...
08 Jan 2021

Mentally ill inmates

WITH capital punishment still on the statute books, Pakistan’s criminal justice system has a long way to go before...
07 Jan 2021

SBP report

NEXT to the World Bank’s forecast on economic expansion in Pakistan during the present fiscal year, the State...
07 Jan 2021

Hazara protest

The Hazaras have suffered for too long; like the souls of their dead, the living must also find peace.
07 Jan 2021

Women seeking divorce

ACCORDING to a report recently published in this paper, 722pc more women from all over Sindh moved court seeking...