Today's Paper | January 08, 2021

Islamabad ATC sentences 3 to death for sharing blasphemous content on social media

Tahir Naseer | Malik AsadPublished 08 Jan, 2021 02:52pm
Islamabad ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas delivered the death sentence to three accused for blasphemy. — Reuters/File
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sentenced three men to death for sharing blasphemous content on social media. A fourth accused in the same case was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

The ATC also issued perpetual arrest warrants for four accused, absconding in the case.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which had investigated the case, Rana Nouman Rafaqat and Abdul Waheed operated fake profiles and disseminated blasphemous material on social media, while Nasir Ahmad had uploaded blasphemous videos to a Youtube channel. On Friday, the verdict was announced by Islamabad ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas, who found all three guilty of having committed blasphemy.

A fourth individual, Professor Anwaar Ahmed, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs100,000. He had been arrested for disseminating controversial blasphemous views during a lecture at the Islamabad Model College where he was an Urdu teacher.

All four convicts were initially arrested in 2017 in connection with the blasphemy case. According to the FIR, registered by the FIA on March 19, “There are several unknown people/groups disseminating/spreading blasphemous material through internet using social media i.e. Facebook, Twitter, websites, etc. through alleged profiles/pages/handles/sites etc… and several others wilfully defiled and outraged religious feelings, belief by using derogatory words/remarks/graphic designs/images/sketches/visual representations in respect of the sacred names.”

The four individuals were indicted by the ATC on Sep 12, 2017, when they had pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. The ATC had also previously dismissed the bail plea of Professor Anwaar Ahmed in the same case.

During the proceedings, spread over the last three years, the prosecution produced 17 witnesses against the accused. Meanwhile, the witnesses for the defence were not admitted by the court because they were blood relatives of the accused.

This is Pakistan's first case in which persons have been convicted for sharing blasphemous content on social media.

Human rights groups say blasphemy laws in Pakistan are often misused to persecute minorities or even against Muslims to settle personal rivalries. Such accusations can end up in lynchings or street vigilantism.

Up to 80 people are known to be imprisoned in the country on such charges — half of whom face life in prison or the death penalty — according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Sarcasm
Jan 08, 2021 02:54pm
Proud of such a tolerant and progressive nation.
Surya Kant
Jan 08, 2021 02:55pm
Your country, your laws, your society.
peer baba khwajaji
Jan 08, 2021 02:58pm
ATC should first go find out the killers of hazaras. Misplaced priorities.
Haryanavi Chora
Jan 08, 2021 03:01pm
Naya Pakistan.
M. Emad
Jan 08, 2021 03:02pm
Pakistan govt. should abolish capital punishment.
Parth
Jan 08, 2021 03:05pm
So much for religious freedom, promote extremism and cry foul about islamophobia!
Roma
Jan 08, 2021 03:08pm
This is good. Pakistan also punishes people for putting blasphemous content against Christianity and Hindu religion. That shows progress. Or did I read the news wrong?
Al Ma3ri
Jan 08, 2021 03:21pm
ہے اہل دل کے لیے اب یہ نظم بست و کشاد , کہ سنگ و خشت مقید ہیں اور سگ آزاد , Meanwhile politicians, bureaucrats, military generals and judges who plundered and looted peoples money, ruined millions of lives with bad and corrupt management live comfortably and get plea bargains. SubhanAllah.
Subhi
Jan 08, 2021 03:24pm
Is this Tolerant Pakistan :(
krish
Jan 08, 2021 03:25pm
aisi bibi, junaid hafeez, now. and keep advising other countries.
Logic
Jan 08, 2021 03:27pm
Where is freedom of speech?
Kate Angel Dinara
Jan 08, 2021 03:31pm
Terrorism court ? How it's possible !!
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 08, 2021 03:31pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Saleem
Jan 08, 2021 03:38pm
Human rights? What’s that?
Sasa kumar
Jan 08, 2021 03:39pm
Shocked a urdu teacher convicted
Shaha
Jan 08, 2021 03:40pm
Still living in stone age..
ZAK
Jan 08, 2021 03:40pm
Your laws, your people, sadly, your business, your shame.
Shaha
Jan 08, 2021 03:40pm
Such a tolerant society.. isn't it..
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2021 03:40pm
@peer baba khwajaji, "ATC should first go find out the killers of hazaras" Careful what you wish for!
BK
Jan 08, 2021 03:42pm
ATC Court and blasphemy..? Scratching my head!
Hawk
Jan 08, 2021 03:42pm
No tolerance on sacred .
Krishna Rao
Jan 08, 2021 03:45pm
Back to stone age
Bob
Jan 08, 2021 03:56pm
Why is a blasphemy case handled in a terrorism court?
