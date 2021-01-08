Dawn Logo

Don't blackmail me, PM tells Hazara protesters

Dawn.comUpdated 08 Jan, 2021 12:54pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the launch ceremony of Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again appealed to the Hazara community to bury those killed in the attack in Balochistan's Mach area, calling on them to refrain from "blackmailing the premier".

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad, he said that the government had assured the protesters that they will be compensated.

"We have accepted all of their demands. [But] one of their demands is that the dead will be buried when the premier visits. I have sent them a message that when all of your demands have been accepted [...] you don't blackmail the prime minister of any country like this.

"Anyone will blackmail the prime minister then," he said, adding that this included a "band of crooks" in apparent reference to the Pakistan Democratic Movement. "This blackmail has also been ongoing for two-and-a-half years."

The prime minister said that the protesters were informed that he will visit once they bury those slain in the attack. "I am using this platform to say that if you bury them today, I will go to Quetta to meet the families of the deceased.

"This should be clear. All of your demands have been met but you can't impose a condition which has [no logic]. So first, bury the dead. If you do it today then I guarantee you that I will come to Quetta today."

PM Imran's remarks come as Balochistan's Shia Hazara community continue its protest for the sixth straight day on Friday, refusing to bury those who were brutally killed over the weekend.

On Sunday, armed attackers had slit the throats of 11 miners in a residential compound near a mine site in Balochistan's Mach coalfield area, filming the entire incident and later posting it online. The gruesome attack was claimed by the militant Islamic State group.

Since then, thousands of Hazaras have staged a protest along with coffins containing the miners' bodies in the western bypass area in Quetta, while members of the community have also held protests in other cities across the country.

In pictures: Protesters take to the streets in several cities against Mach massacre

Braving the biting cold, the mourners, including women and children, have refused to leave until the premier visits and the killers are brought to justice.

At the start of his address, the premier stated that the Hazara community has faced "the most cruelty". He said that the killing of the 11 coal miners in Mach was part of a conspiracy that he has been highlighting "since March".

"I had informed my cabinet and then gave public statements on this: India is trying its level best to spread chaos in Pakistan," he said, adding that this was focused on fanning the flames of sectarianism.

"I laud our intelligence agencies on the fact that they thwarted four major terrorist events. Despite this, a high profile Sunni aalim was killed in Karachi [...] with great difficulty we managed to quell the flames of a sectarian divide."

He added that as soon as the Mach incident took place, he first sent Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and then two federal ministers — Ali Haider Zaidi and Zulfi Bukhari — to speak with the mourners and assure them that the government stood with them.

"We know, me especially, the kind of cruelty they have faced."

Incentives for IT sector

Talking about the launch of the authority, PM Imran said that Pakistan had failed to give incentives to the IT sector. "Even during the pandemic, the companies that gained were from the IT sector. So we have been left behind."

He said that purpose of the technology zones was to provide incentives to the industry so that it can provide job opportunities to the youth and up the country's exports. "The IT sector can play a huge role in this."

"I hope that this step will become an opportunity for the IT sector to boost our exports. We are also hoping for foreign investment in this regard," he said.

Comments (71)
Niam
Jan 08, 2021 12:09pm
Most handsome PM of pakistan doesnt bow down to blackmailers
Reply Recommend 0
Hee-Man
Jan 08, 2021 12:09pm
A Coward
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2021 12:10pm
Love you khan. Never bows down.
Reply Recommend 0
Sh. Jamil
Jan 08, 2021 12:10pm
True. Very reasonable.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar's
Jan 08, 2021 12:11pm
Don't blackmail the Premier...! Wasn't Gilani a premier at that time when IK demanding him to be with Hazara Community??
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2021 12:11pm
He is 100% right. Poor hazaras being blackmailed by proxies of those who planned the attack.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2021 12:12pm
Bottom line- only enemy of Balochistan is India and it will never succeed in Balochistan in a million years.
Reply Recommend 0
Jf Thunder
Jan 08, 2021 12:12pm
He likes the camera more than the people... Unless we elect a person who has come from grass root level politics, nothing will happen
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2021 12:12pm
Sir demands have been met but now somebody else is pulling the strings of the poor people.
Reply Recommend 0
Logician
Jan 08, 2021 12:13pm
Wow ! So now he is the victim ? Wow ! Just Wow !
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 08, 2021 12:13pm
PMIK has said this in deference for the dead victims. They must be buried within 24 hours by religious traditions. Of all the leaders PMIK feels the pain the most and will visit after his security network clears the visit as they have final say for PM travel. 'I have sent them a message that when all of your demands have been accepted [...] you don't blackmail the prime minister of any country like this."
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2021 12:14pm
Yesterday, Afghan government claimed 8 of 11 killled were Afghans. So India hurt Afghanistan more than anyone else.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Jan 08, 2021 12:14pm
But, prevously, Mr.IKN visited Hazaras immediately when he was in opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Thinking
Jan 08, 2021 12:14pm
government had assured the protesters that they will be compensated. So Ik thinks that hazaras are protesting just for compensation
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Jan 08, 2021 12:14pm
Premier must not respond like this!
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Jan 08, 2021 12:17pm
Imran Khan is Pakistan's divider in chief. What a failed PM he turned out to be.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohit (US)
Jan 08, 2021 12:17pm
Very heart touching by IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Darawal
Jan 08, 2021 12:17pm
What happened to his promises of surprise visit? Never thought U Turn could assume so many forms.
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab Qureshi
Jan 08, 2021 12:17pm
This can very well be the start of the downfall for IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Jan 08, 2021 12:18pm
So now this is blackmailing??? removing C.M Balochistan was a fair demand??? Supporting it back then was also fair.... difference of being in power and opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Civilian
Jan 08, 2021 12:18pm
Shame on you PMIK
Reply Recommend 0
Babar Shah
Jan 08, 2021 12:18pm
WOW, surprised that I actually supported and voted for this guy (twice).
Reply Recommend 0
Qu
Jan 08, 2021 12:19pm
Don't fly too high mr pm! Be Considerate.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahoor Hussain
Jan 08, 2021 12:19pm
A senseless premier
Reply Recommend 0
Tuglak
Jan 08, 2021 12:21pm
Only Selena can blackmail him
Reply Recommend 0
Maharaja
Jan 08, 2021 12:22pm
Only chaos and bloodshed.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Jan 08, 2021 12:24pm
The shia Hazaras should not wait any more and bury the bodies of their loved ones and ask the Premiere not to come now to them.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 08, 2021 12:25pm
A very very bad as well as a sad move. People in Hazara trust him. This is not the way to deal with the innocent victims of your country IK. I see no hope for this country .
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Jan 08, 2021 12:26pm
Wow! Unbelievable!
Reply Recommend 0
Zulqarnain
Jan 08, 2021 12:27pm
The protestors should realise that the PM is busy. He has a lot to worry about. They cant demand his time in this way. He cant be at their beck and call....
Reply Recommend 0
Parminder
Jan 08, 2021 12:28pm
Jinns of Banigala and its controller has not given permission. Hazaras should understand that.
Reply Recommend 0
Aj
Jan 08, 2021 12:28pm
Sad approach. Is this how the rulers behave in Riyast of Medina. Shocking behavior.
Reply Recommend 0
Wow
Jan 08, 2021 12:28pm
Well said PM. One cannot blackmail the prime minster of a country.
Reply Recommend 0
BRN
Jan 08, 2021 12:28pm
Really , such an insensitive comment
Reply Recommend 0
Bipin
Jan 08, 2021 12:29pm
Unfortunate, insensitive and irresponsible comments to say the least.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabash
Jan 08, 2021 12:29pm
why they will blackmail you any reason.?
Reply Recommend 0
Chalu khan
Jan 08, 2021 12:30pm
Ik has lost it
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 08, 2021 12:30pm
Amazing remarks! No blackmail involved, only a call for justice after so many atrocities against them.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Jan 08, 2021 12:30pm
Blackmail? When people of your country are killed on the basis of sect, you can't visit them for assurance? Are you a pharaoh or what?
Reply Recommend 0
Abuzar
Jan 08, 2021 12:30pm
Power reflects true nature of Human being,
Reply Recommend 0
Abuzar
Jan 08, 2021 12:30pm
Power reflects true nature of Human being,
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Jan 08, 2021 12:31pm
No Nro for hazara community
Reply Recommend 0
Mujtaba Syed
Jan 08, 2021 12:31pm
By not visiting for last six days, and meeting you-tubers and Turkish actors he himself has brought it to this point. No he is making it worse. What looser is holding the office.
Reply Recommend 0
Baakhlaq
Jan 08, 2021 12:31pm
Mourners are appealing to the PM,not blackmailing.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jan 08, 2021 12:32pm
Very mean statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash20
Jan 08, 2021 12:32pm
He has no control on his tongue.
Reply Recommend 0
Memes
Jan 08, 2021 12:33pm
A very sad incident happened, but why are they linking the burial of bodies to PMs visit. As per Islam body should be buried ASAP.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash20
Jan 08, 2021 12:33pm
Kill and compensate. Wow just wow.
Reply Recommend 0
South Indian
Jan 08, 2021 12:33pm
They want to meet cricket captain so don't consider yourself as PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Jan 08, 2021 12:34pm
Hazaras should be punished for treating PMIK so badly.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Jan 08, 2021 12:35pm
Blackmail!! Did he really mean it? How can he say such a word to the victims?
Reply Recommend 0
Chachi's_Chacha
Jan 08, 2021 12:37pm
This person has no shame
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 08, 2021 12:37pm
Darpook Niazi !
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Shams Altamash
Jan 08, 2021 12:38pm
Stubborn Khan!
Reply Recommend 0
Erfan
Jan 08, 2021 12:38pm
kinda sensible though, but insensitive statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Lalit
Jan 08, 2021 12:40pm
What a spineless stooge,calling himself premier. He is more like a joker then a Primier
Reply Recommend 0
JohnD
Jan 08, 2021 12:40pm
He has lost support of majority people. Not fit to be PM
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Jan 08, 2021 12:41pm
What a immature PM we have
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Jan 08, 2021 12:42pm
Its ur moral responsibility sir...should have gone on day1 itself
Reply Recommend 0
Kenai Pu
Jan 08, 2021 12:43pm
Disgusting and heartless
Reply Recommend 0
Kenai Pu
Jan 08, 2021 12:43pm
Inhumane and heartless being
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 08, 2021 12:44pm
@Tayyab Qureshi, it will be. Time for martial law. Military should control Baluchistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 08, 2021 12:45pm
@Wow, but we chose him to help us. He failed us.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jan 08, 2021 12:45pm
IK is following his spiritual guru's advice.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 08, 2021 12:45pm
@Babar Shah, me too.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajeev D
Jan 08, 2021 12:46pm
He should visit while the remaining few Hazaras are still alive.
Reply Recommend 0
Daanish
Jan 08, 2021 12:47pm
well said,
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 08, 2021 12:47pm
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 08, 2021 12:49pm
@Niam, would a Sahabi RA in Medina refuse to come to a janazah till he or she was buried?
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Jan 08, 2021 12:50pm
Very unfortunate statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Sastry
Jan 08, 2021 12:51pm
The killers belong to ISIS, victims Hazaras, both muslims. From where did India pop up ? PM is expected to be morally correct and intelligent.
Reply Recommend 0

