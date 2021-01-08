Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 08, 2021

Bilawal ‘re-elected’ PPP chairman for four years

Amir WasimUpdated 08 Jan 2021
All the central office-bearers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), including its chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, have been “re-elected” for another four-year term without having any contest. — DawnNewsTV/File
All the central office-bearers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), including its chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, have been “re-elected” for another four-year term without having any contest. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: All the central office-bearers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), including its chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, have been “re-elected” for another four-year term without having any contest.

The intra-party elections at the federal level were held in Karachi on Wednesday (Jan 6) “in accordance with Constitution of the PPP and the country’s Elections Act 2017” and election commissioner Fauzia Habib announced the results, said an announcement by the party’s media office here on Thursday.

Besides Mr Bhutto-Zardari, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari has been elected unopposed as the PPP secretary general, Faisal Karim Kundi as secretary information and Rukhsana Bungash as secretary finance.

Talking to Dawn, PPP secretary general Nayyar Bukhari said that since they had been elected in January 2017, the intra-party elections had become due under Article 208 of the party’s constitution after completion of the four-year term.

Party forms body for filing corruption reference against govt functionaries

Mr Bukhari refuted the impression that the party elections had been kept a secret, saying the process had been completed strictly in accordance with the party’s constitution and rules. He declared the intra-party elections as an internal matter of the party.

Interestingly, all the party lawmakers, including Mr Bhutto-Zardari, in the National Assembly and Senate have been elected on the ticket of another faction of the party known as PPP-Parliamentarians headed by Asif Ali Zardari. Farhatallah Babar is the secretary general and Dr Nafisa Shah is the information secretary of the PPP-Parliamentarians.

The PPP-Parliamentarians had been registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with late Amin Fahim as its president with the permission of the then chairperson of the party, Benazir Bhutto, before the 2002 general elections when military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf through a legal framework order declared that the parties headed by convicted persons could not take part in the elections. Since 2002, the party which had been founded by former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1967 is being represented in parliament with the name PPP-Parliamentarians.

It is interesting to note that almost all the country’s mainstream political parties, except Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan, conduct the intra-party elections merely as a formality to fulfil the constitutional and ECP requirements and all the office-bearers are nominated by the leadership.

Political experts believe that it is because of lack of true democratic culture within the parties that the country is facing weak democratic structure and has been unable to get a genuine political leadership.

Lawyers Committee

Meanwhile, the PPP on Thursday an­­nounced the formation of a six-member lawyers’ committee for preparing and filing corruption references against the functionaries of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in courts and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The committee is headed by former Punjab governor and legal expert Sardar Latif Khosa. Other members of the committee are Haider Zaman Qureshi, Amjad Iqbal Qureshi, Syed Mujtaba Haider Sheerazi, Shakeel Abbasi and Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (22)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2021 08:36am
Look and learn guys. THAT is what an ELECTION looks like.
Reply Recommend 0
JM
Jan 08, 2021 08:38am
What a joke!
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 08, 2021 08:40am
Long live Bilawal.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jan 08, 2021 08:49am
Wow !!! Competition must be very hard . What a victory . Pathetic mentality
Reply Recommend 0
Is-Smile
Jan 08, 2021 08:59am
Elected or (S)Elected.
Reply Recommend 0
SufeeAcheeBachee
Jan 08, 2021 09:00am
What qualification Bilwal has to be re-elected?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 08, 2021 09:01am
Elected or selected? Perhaps imposed
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 08, 2021 09:02am
Definitely not elected, not even selected. Inherited is correct
Reply Recommend 0
dAANISH
Jan 08, 2021 09:09am
who is selected now, PPP-Z destroyed real PP
Reply Recommend 0
Insaafian
Jan 08, 2021 09:11am
selected!!!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Shah
Jan 08, 2021 09:14am
Who is going to challenge the thugs of PPP, as long as Zardari is alive, no one will dare challenge Bilawal, even though he has no qualification to be a part of any party let alone be a Chairman.
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Jan 08, 2021 09:15am
Selected, this is the resl definition. Dynastic politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 08, 2021 09:23am
PPP has as much democracy in its ranks as North Korea, but it is protesting to topple a duly elected govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 08, 2021 09:24am
Who is ‘selected’ now Mr. Bilawal Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 08, 2021 09:26am
This guy is going to come out tomorrow and preach us democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dyn
Jan 08, 2021 09:26am
Divine Rights of Kings.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 08, 2021 09:27am
Shame, at least you could have put up a dummy stooge to present a semblance of democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jan 08, 2021 09:28am
A party which claims to be the biggest and oldest political party 'selects' its leader quietly and darkly.Then they claim that PMIK is selected.Shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 08, 2021 09:29am
True to its history, PPP has another ‘Unanimous’ election.
Reply Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Jan 08, 2021 09:30am
I bet the people living in Sindh must be cringing, 4 more years of punishment.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 08, 2021 09:30am
Instead of calling it PPP, they should rename it Pakistan Bhutto Party.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jan 08, 2021 09:32am
He should work hard on having an heir otherwise the PPP will again change its ruling dynasty.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The last mile
08 Jan 2021

The last mile

Failing to incorporate branchless banking is negating much of the efforts for financial inclusion.
Of a lesser God
Updated 08 Jan 2021

Of a lesser God

Even where the machinations of the establishment are not as prominent, children of a lesser God can be found.
Falling capacity to manage
07 Jan 2021

Falling capacity to manage

If this trend continues, we might end up by dispatching the government on a one-way ticket to Antarctica.

Editorial

Updated 08 Jan 2021

Anarchy in America

Images from this fateful day will remained seared in the collective American conscience for a very long time.
08 Jan 2021

Landmark verdict

IN a landmark judgement that is being welcomed as a triumph for women’s rights in the country, the Lahore High...
08 Jan 2021

Mentally ill inmates

WITH capital punishment still on the statute books, Pakistan’s criminal justice system has a long way to go before...
07 Jan 2021

SBP report

NEXT to the World Bank’s forecast on economic expansion in Pakistan during the present fiscal year, the State...
07 Jan 2021

Hazara protest

The Hazaras have suffered for too long; like the souls of their dead, the living must also find peace.
07 Jan 2021

Women seeking divorce

ACCORDING to a report recently published in this paper, 722pc more women from all over Sindh moved court seeking...