Pakistan tests multi-launch rocket system

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter 08 Jan 2021
The guided MLRS was primarily developed to hit targets without leaving behind the unexploded ordnance. —Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday successfully tested an indigenously developed extended-range guided Multi-Launch Rocket System (MLRS).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), while announcing the successful test flight of Fatah-1 (guided multi-launch rocket system), said the new weapon system would give the Army “capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory”.

Fatah-1 can carry the conventional warhead and it has a range of 140 kilometres.

Defence analyst Syed Muhammad Ali said the new system was very fast, accurate, survivable, and difficult to intercept.

The guided MLRS was primarily developed to hit targets without leaving behind the unexploded ordnance. The extended range guided MLRS is a developed variant of the guided MLRS family usually with an extended range of up to 150km.

The development of a conventional system by Pakistan seems to be a response to the Indian focus on the development of its conventional capabilities, besides improving response options to India’s Cold Start Doctrine.

“President, Prime Minis­ter of Pakistan, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and COAS have congratulated participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of flight test,” the ISPR said.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2021

Fastrack
Jan 08, 2021 07:53am
Indigenous. Highly precise. Deep penetration into enemy territory. Well done defenders.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2021 07:54am
There's a lot where this has come from. No nonsense. No mischief- henceforth.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Jan 08, 2021 07:55am
First in the world indeed.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 08, 2021 07:56am
India successfully test-fires a fully indigenous Hypersonic missile carrier on 2020.
Reply Recommend 0
vishnu Kaskar
Jan 08, 2021 07:57am
Wow...nice technology
Reply Recommend 0
Mahen
Jan 08, 2021 07:58am
Happy to see the word indigenously instead of bought it from iron brothers.
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 08, 2021 08:07am
Non conventional or?
Reply Recommend 0
Deva
Jan 08, 2021 08:09am
Invest on education and population control
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Jan 08, 2021 08:14am
@Fastrack, ..So you believe that the enemy doesn’t have anything like this...or better? An enemy who’s 6 times bigger than you! Hold your excitement...it’s just a weapon test...and just about every country does it.
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Jan 08, 2021 08:21am
Please shoot some terrorists with it.
Reply Recommend 0

