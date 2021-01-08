Dawn Logo

Pakistan welcomes easing of Gulf crisis over Qatar

Baqir Sajjad Syed 08 Jan 2021
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his telephone conversations with Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts on Thursday welcomed the easing of the Gulf crisis over Qatar. — AP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his telephone conversations with Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts on Thursday welcomed the easing of the Gulf crisis over Qatar. — AP/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his telephone conversations with Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts on Thursday welcomed the easing of the Gulf crisis over Qatar and emphasised the need for strengthening of Islamabad’s relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Talking to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the foreign minister appreciated the role played by Saudi Arabia in the resolution of outstanding issues among members of the GCC, according to the Foreign Office.

He expressed the hope that the spirit of cooperation exhibited at the GCC summit in Al-Ula would promote confidence and cooperation among GCC countries and would contribute to enhanced regional peace, security and development.

He told FM Faisal that he looked forward to receiving him in Islamabad at an early date.

FM stresses need for strengthening of Islamabad’s ties with GCC countries

Mr Qureshi in his conversation with Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed ways to further strengthen and diversify Pak-Qatar relations and enhance collaboration in multilateral organisations.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue engaging on regional and global issues and working to further strengthen bilateral ties, the Foreign Office said.

Mr Qureshi, while talking to Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, appreciated the steps taken by all members of GCC leading to successful resolution of outstanding issues.

“The foreign ministers agreed to continue engaging on regional and global issues and continue working together to enhance bilateral ties,” the FO said.

The conversation happened as Army Chief Gen Bajwa visited Bahrain.

FO briefing

At the weekly briefing, FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia and Qatar to reopen their land, air and sea borders between the two countries.

“Pakistan lauds the positive role played by the Emir of Kuwait towards resolution of differences between countries of the GCC,” he said.

In reply to a question about protests at the Capitol in Washington by President Donald Trump’s supporters against certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, the spokesman said: “We are closely following the developments in Washington DC. We are hopeful that the situation will soon normalise and would not in any way impact the ongoing transition process.” He congratulated President-elect Biden on certification of his electoral victory by the US Congress.

On India assuming the position of a non-permanent member at UNSC, the spokesman recalled Indian record of violating UN resolutions, its bellicose rhetoric and belligerent actions posing threat to regional peace and security, sponsorship of terrorism and human rights violations. He expressed the hope that Security Council members would not allow India to abuse its position as a non-permanent member of UNSC.

“India will not be able to evade responsibility and accountability for its widespread violations of international law in IIOJK and beyond by virtue of its membership of the UN Security Council,” the spokesman further said.

The spokesperson welcomed the start of the second round of intra-Afghan negotiations in Qatar, added APP.

“We call upon both sides to remain constructively engaged and show flexibility in negotiations for reaching an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement which would lead to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he said.

The spokesperson said the two teams had made significant progress by finalising the rules and procedures last month and had now reconvened to negotiate on substantive issues.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2021

Sarjeel42
Jan 08, 2021 07:34am
SMQ trying hard to make himself relevant and fool people whom sat him there but he forgot that Nobody want his opinion
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Jan 08, 2021 07:36am
Nobody asked for your expert comments Qureshi Sahab.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2021 07:40am
Qatar already close to Pakistan, while Pakistan's unexpected move to return Saudi and UAE money has put things in correct perspective for them.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2021 07:41am
No country except Mischief India wants less than great relations with Pakistan today, thanks to pragmatic leadership of PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Jan 08, 2021 07:48am
Nervous moments for all when FM Qureshi speaks. Another billion will be extremely hard to find.
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Jan 08, 2021 07:49am
Qureshi behaves as if he has achieved something. What was his contribution on all this?
Reply Recommend 0
Miwet
Jan 08, 2021 07:55am
Inspite of visa ban he wants to go to every country
Reply Recommend 0
Chaman
Jan 08, 2021 07:56am
FM's silence is better foreign policy
Reply Recommend 0
Mahen
Jan 08, 2021 07:59am
But are they listening you ?
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Jan 08, 2021 08:02am
You better think about pakistanese ties with gulf which is soaring day by day.
Reply Recommend 0
4815459876
Jan 08, 2021 08:06am
Buddy you have been a failure as a FM. You will drown Pakistan as a PM. Your aspirations are equal to that of convict nawaz to loot Pakistan. Kindly pack your bags. Please leave Pakistan and pakistanis. We cannot bear the expenses of your Armani suits any more. Please leave us alone. Thank you.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jan 08, 2021 08:09am
@Mahen, " But are they listening you ?... " It is for Local Consumption.... ( And hold on to the Chair...)
Reply Recommend 0
Zartaj Gul
Jan 08, 2021 08:14am
Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation in US :)
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Jan 08, 2021 08:23am
Visa ban lift??
Reply Recommend 0

