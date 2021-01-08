Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 08, 2021

Those who abandon PDM will be finished politically: Abbasi

Atika Rehman 08 Jan 2021
This file photo shows former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during an interview with Christiane Amanpour. — Courtesy: CNN/File
This file photo shows former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during an interview with Christiane Amanpour. — Courtesy: CNN/File

LONDON: Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi dismissed on Thursday reports of rifts within the parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and said if a party walked away from the alliance it would hurt itself politically.

Mr Abbasi is in London for a few days after travelling to the US, where his sister and brother-in-law were critically ill due to Covid-19. He will be returning to Pakistan this week after getting a Covid test.

Mr Abbasi refused to confirm media reports that he had met PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif in London, as he was prohibited from leaving home under the UK’s quarantine rules.

“The establishment’s interference in politics has to end and all the parties have had enough of it,” he told Dawn. “Even if a party in the alliance is to break away for some reason, it will destroy itself politically. This interference has hurt all of us and simply cannot continue — all political factions know that.”

When asked to comment on the reported fresh arrest warrants issued by the National Accountability Bureau in the LNG corruption reference, the former premier said: “Jail does not scare me. I don’t look forward to it, but I have been there before and they can put me there again.”

When pressed on the PDM’s plans for a long march, he said the march would take place but was not the endgame. “We want the prime minister and the regime that were installed to be removed — nothing short of that. I am aware that a protest movement cannot in itself deliver a regime change, but it will send a message to those who brought Imran Khan that their time is up.”

He denied that there was a backchannel dialogue taking place between the opposition and the government. He was of the opinion that “it is futile”. “There is no point talking to this government. It simply has to go,” Mr Abbasi added.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Naeem Qureshi
Jan 08, 2021 07:56am
People were fed up with massive corruption by PMLN and PPP. and elected PTI Has any of the parties filed a complaint with Election Commission regarding rigging Why the PDM suddenly realized after more than two years that IK was selected not elected
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The last mile
08 Jan 2021

The last mile

Failing to incorporate branchless banking is negating much of the efforts for financial inclusion.
Of a lesser God
Updated 08 Jan 2021

Of a lesser God

Even where the machinations of the establishment are not as prominent, children of a lesser God can be found.
Falling capacity to manage
07 Jan 2021

Falling capacity to manage

If this trend continues, we might end up by dispatching the government on a one-way ticket to Antarctica.

Editorial

Updated 08 Jan 2021

Anarchy in America

Images from this fateful day will remained seared in the collective American conscience for a very long time.
08 Jan 2021

Landmark verdict

IN a landmark judgement that is being welcomed as a triumph for women’s rights in the country, the Lahore High...
08 Jan 2021

Mentally ill inmates

WITH capital punishment still on the statute books, Pakistan’s criminal justice system has a long way to go before...
07 Jan 2021

SBP report

NEXT to the World Bank’s forecast on economic expansion in Pakistan during the present fiscal year, the State...
07 Jan 2021

Hazara protest

The Hazaras have suffered for too long; like the souls of their dead, the living must also find peace.
07 Jan 2021

Women seeking divorce

ACCORDING to a report recently published in this paper, 722pc more women from all over Sindh moved court seeking...