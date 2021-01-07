Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 07, 2021

Moderna CEO says vaccine likely to protect for 'couple of years'

Reuters 07 Jan 2021
Vials with a sticker reading, "Covid-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo. — Reuters/File
Vials with a sticker reading, "Covid-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo. — Reuters/File

Moderna’s Covid-19 mRNA vaccine is likely to offer protection of up to a couple of years, its chief executive said on Thursday, even though more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.

The US biotech company, which stunned the world last year by coming up with a vaccine against the disease caused by the new coronavirus in just a few weeks, received approval for its shot from the European Commission on Wednesday.

Given vaccine development and pharmacovigilance usually requires years, the protection duration of Covid-19 shots is a lingering question for scientists and regulators.

“The nightmare scenario that was described in the media in the spring with a vaccine only working a month or two is, I think, out of the window,” Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said at an event organised by financial services group Oddo BHF.

“The antibody decay generated by the vaccine in humans goes down very slowly [...] We believe there will be protection potentially for a couple of years.”

Bancel added his company was about to prove that its vaccine would also be effective against variants of the coronavirus seen in Britain and South Africa.

Scientists have said newly developed vaccines should be equally effective against both variants.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Quetta calling
Updated 07 Jan 2021

Quetta calling

The protests that broke out after the February 2013 bombing in Hazara Town spread like wildfire across Pakistan.
Cloudy cataracts
Updated 07 Jan 2021

Cloudy cataracts

Internally, our country suffers pandemic issues without domestically developed panaceas.

Editorial

07 Jan 2021

SBP report

NEXT to the World Bank’s forecast on economic expansion in Pakistan during the present fiscal year, the State...
07 Jan 2021

Hazara protest

The Hazaras have suffered for too long; like the souls of their dead, the living must also find peace.
07 Jan 2021

Women seeking divorce

ACCORDING to a report recently published in this paper, 722pc more women from all over Sindh moved court seeking...
Updated 06 Jan 2021

Gulf conclave

While the detente is a positive development, questions remain over the intentions.
06 Jan 2021

Reopening schools

THE government has made the difficult decision to reopen schools in phases in the coming weeks, a development which...
06 Jan 2021

Smog fallout

THE dreaded ‘fifth season’ has arrived. A sombre grey shroud has enveloped the city of Lahore and the adjoining...