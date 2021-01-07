Three brothers die in Peshawar as grenade they’re playing with goes off

PESHAWAR: Three bro­thers were killed and two others injured when a grenade they were playing with went off in the Zangali area of Badhbher on the outskirts of city on Wednesday.

Police said the children found the grenade in the fields and brought it home and started playing with it, which led to its detonation.

Saddar circle SP Waqar Khan identified the victims as children of Hunar Shah, who is working as a labourer in Dubai.

The SP said the children were playing with the grenade in their hujra when it went off with a bang. He said the blast left three of Mr Shah’s sons dead and another one, along with a neighbour’s child, injured.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted three injured children to Lady Reading Hospital where one succumbed to injuries.

Police identified the children as Noor Islam, 14; Muhib, 4; and Zuhaib, 5, and their injured brother as Latif. The fifth victim was identified as Shahid, 12.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2021