Today's Paper | January 07, 2021

Under heavy guard, US Congress back to work after Trump supporters storm Capitol

AP | AFP | ReutersUpdated 07 Jan 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks as the House of Representatives reconvenes to continue the process of certifying the 2020 Electoral College results on Jan 6. — Reuters
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks as the House of Representatives reconvenes to continue the process of certifying the 2020 Electoral College results on Jan 6. — Reuters
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, on Jan 6. — AP
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, on Jan 6. — AP

Hundreds of US President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a stunning bid to overturn his election defeat, battling police in the hallways and delaying the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory for hours.

In the gravest assault on the symbol of American democracy in more than 200 years, rioters forced their way past metal security barricades, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol.

Police said four people died during the chaos — one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies — and 52 people were arrested.

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police on Jan 6. — Reuters
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police on Jan 6. — Reuters

Some besieged the House of Representatives chamber while lawmakers were inside, banging on its doors and forcing suspension of the certification debate. Security officers piled furniture against the chamber's door and drew their pistols before helping lawmakers and others escape.

Hours later, both houses of Congress resumed their work on certifying Biden's Electoral College win, with debate stretching into the early hours of Thursday. It quickly became clear that objections from pro-Trump Republican lawmakers to Biden's victory in battleground states would be rejected overwhelmingly, including by most Republicans.

“To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today — you did not win,” Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the session, said as it resumed. “Let's get back to work,” he said, drawing applause.

Police struggled for more than three hours after the invasion to clear the Capitol of Trump supporters before declaring the building secure shortly after 5:30pm (2230 GMT).

The assault on the Capitol was the culmination of months of divisive and escalating rhetoric around the Nov 3 election, with Trump repeatedly making false claims that the vote was rigged and urging his supporters to help him overturn his loss.

The chaos unfolded after Trump — who before the election refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost — addressed thousands of supporters near the White House and told them to march on the Capitol to express their anger at the voting process.

He told his supporters to pressure their elected officials to reject the results, urging them “to fight”.

Trump came under intensive fire from some prominent Republicans in Congress, who put the blame for the days violence squarely on his shoulders.

“There is no question that the President formed the mob, the President incited the mob, the President addressed the mob. He lit the flame,” House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney said on Twitter.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a leading conservative from Arkansas, called on Trump to accept his election loss and “quit misleading the American people and repudiate mob violence”.

A source familiar with the situation said there have been discussions among some Cabinet members and Trump allies about invoking the 25th Amendment, which would allow a majority of the Cabinet to declare Trump unable to perform his duties, making Pence the acting president.

A second source familiar with the effort doubted it would go anywhere with Trump having just two more weeks in office.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who had remained silent while Trump has sought to overturn the election result, called the invasion a “failed insurrection” and promised that “we will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation”.

“We are back in our posts. We will discharge our duty under the constitution, and for our nation. And we are going to do it tonight,” he said.

'Reckless behaviour

The shock of the assault on the Capitol seemed to soften the resolve of some Republicans who had supported Trump's efforts to convince Americans of his baseless claims of fraud.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Trump's staunchest allies in Congress, rejected an effort by his fellow Republicans to object to election results in hopes of setting up a commission to investigate Trumps unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

“All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough,” Graham said on the floor of the Senate. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on Jan 20.”

The Senate rejected by a 93-6 vote Republican objections to the certification of Biden's victory in the battleground state of Arizona, ensuring their defeat. The House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, also rejected the move by a 303-121 vote.

The Senate also rejected an objection to the certification in Pennsylvania on a 92-7 vote. The House was still debating the objection.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew starting at 6pm (2300 GMT).

National Guard troops, FBI agents and US Secret Service were deployed to help overwhelmed Capitol police. Guard troops and police pushed protesters away from the Capitol after the curfew took effect.

It was the most damaging attack on the iconic building since the British army burned it in 1814, according to the US Capitol Historical Society.

Biden, a Democrat who defeated the Republican president in the November election and is due to take office on Jan 20, said the activity of the protesters “borders on sedition".

Trump repeats false claims

In a video posted to Twitter while the rioters roamed the Capitol, Trump repeated his false claims about election fraud but urged the protesters to leave.

“You have to go home now, we have to have peace,” he said, adding: “We love you. You're very special.”

Twitter Inc later restricted users from retweeting Trump's video, and Facebook Inc took it down entirely, citing the risk of violence. Twitter said later it had locked the account of Trump for 12 hours over “repeated and severe violations” of the social media platform's “civic integrity” rules and threatened permanent suspension.

Election officials of both parties and independent observers have said there was no significant fraud in the Nov 3 contest, in which Biden won 7 million more votes than Trump.

Weeks have passed since the states completed certifying that Biden won in the Electoral College, which decides presidential elections, by a 306-232 vote. Trump's challenges to Biden's victory have been rejected by courts across the country.

Trump had pressed Pence to throw out election results in states the president narrowly lost, although Pence has no authority to do so. Pence said in a statement he could not accept or reject electoral votes unilaterally.

Samiullah khan
Jan 07, 2021 01:55am
Election results shall be rejected and election shall.be repeated again
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 07, 2021 02:00am
Boy, does Trump fight for his presidency. He does not like to lose gracefully.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 07, 2021 02:01am
Trump supporters attacking capitol Hill. Shocking. It's like modis ' false flag pulwama' , to get votes.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 07, 2021 02:03am
Now is the time for Americans to rise up and fight for their freedoms. The Democrats were elected in a massive fraudulent election. It's time for the common man to stand up and drain the swamp that is Washington D.C. - by force if necessary
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 07, 2021 02:16am
With such Disinformation, Trump and Führer Modi two of a kind - two far-right leaders - experts in spreading disharmony and polarisation in societies!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 07, 2021 02:22am
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 07, 2021 02:24am
It will be far uglier when non-bhakts will throw Modi out. I wish that never happens though.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Jan 07, 2021 02:27am
Vote ko izzat do.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 07, 2021 02:27am
If Trump isn't prosecuted for his attempt to overthrow democracy, next time there'll be someone more competent who might succeed. Having said that, there's still the ongoing investigation into his financial affairs, so he might end up convicted, like Al Capone, on tax evasion charges.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Jan 07, 2021 02:29am
Fazlu should offer his services to Trump.
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Jan 07, 2021 02:37am
Another idea for Maryam and her supporters to emulate.
Reply Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Jan 07, 2021 02:47am
This is the man whom Hindustanis have chosen to worship just because he's white and racist. Great choice, guys...
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 07, 2021 02:49am
American 111th Coup Brigade !
Reply Recommend 0
KhanRA
Jan 07, 2021 02:51am
America in decline.
Reply Recommend 0
Daanish
Jan 07, 2021 02:56am
soon there will be Martial Law.
Reply Recommend 0
ajmal
Jan 07, 2021 03:02am
Trump is the long last brother of Fazal ur Rehman. Both are bad losers.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Jan 07, 2021 03:03am
We did it from a container. They are doing it through tweets.
Reply Recommend 0
Paknalayakratt
Jan 07, 2021 03:20am
Trump is powerful. no?
Reply Recommend 0
SSA
Jan 07, 2021 03:29am
Trumpml-n, use same tactics when they loose. So this is the Democracy America has been exporting; How Ironic it has come back to bite their own hand.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jan 07, 2021 03:32am
Just like movies in which Trump is playing James Bond 007.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Jan 07, 2021 03:32am
This is just another example of why he deserved to lose.
Reply Recommend 0
Osman
Jan 07, 2021 03:43am
The U.S. is becoming a laughing stock unfortunately.
Reply Recommend 0
shakalaka
Jan 07, 2021 03:46am
Thats disgraceful for the Worlds oldest democracy. Such things are only heard of in Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 07, 2021 04:12am
Long live Trump
Reply Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Jan 07, 2021 04:20am
For once the US is tasting what it's like to overthrow a regime by force - Their foreign policy in backfire mode.
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 07, 2021 04:34am
Calm, peaceful ''T''supporters!
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 07, 2021 04:55am
Sore Losers, YWSYL'A'
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 07, 2021 05:06am
Save these images for the next time the US calls someone a banana republic.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jan 07, 2021 05:09am
No NRO to fake electoral college votes, says Donald Trump.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Jan 07, 2021 05:26am
Is US becoming a third world dictatorship?
Reply Recommend 0
Alpha Golf
Jan 07, 2021 05:29am
Now that's democracy!
Reply Recommend 0
Sara
Jan 07, 2021 05:34am
Trumps whole family are thugs. Trump should go buy an island in far far land and takes his supporters with him. America does not need garbage. We are very proud of our democracy and the law of our land. Shame to Trump and his family.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Jan 07, 2021 05:37am
Sounds do familiar....vote ko izzat do
Reply Recommend 0
Sara
Jan 07, 2021 05:38am
This kind of thing happens in banana republic, third world countries. Trump is third grade so no surprise.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Jan 07, 2021 05:39am
This act of violence by Trump supporters at US capital hill building is unacceptable and disgraceful to all peace loving Americans. Please remember...America build by nations of all colors white, black and brown, United We Stand...Divided We Fall - John F. Kennedy.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jan 07, 2021 05:46am
Now Pakistan and America are at the same page..
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jan 07, 2021 05:47am
Now Pakistan and America are at the same page.. Pro-Trumpism in America while pro-PDM in Pakistan,
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Jan 07, 2021 05:48am
Will BJP supporters do the same when Modi will leave office?
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Asad
Jan 07, 2021 05:58am
As an American citizen, America is in complete and utter chaos.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jan 07, 2021 05:59am
Pakistan sure can teach a thing or two to USA. If you do not like the decisions of the Supreme Court storm it a la Shariff. If your Congress is not going to overturn a legitimate election goad your supporters to storm the Capitol. Next time when tthe USA lectures us on Democracy, we can throw this right back in their face.
Reply Recommend 0
JK
Jan 07, 2021 06:06am
Begin to look like Pakistan where every looser claims rigging ?
Reply Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Jan 07, 2021 06:06am
Very much like a III world country or take over of Parliament in a South American country. At least USA will stop lecturing other countries on their system. Each to their own
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Ali
Jan 07, 2021 06:07am
we should really worry about all nuclear weapons at the disposal of these fanatics in America as chaos reign supreme
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 07, 2021 06:23am
Trump’s closest friend Modi must be pleased.
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jan 07, 2021 06:27am
NRO should not be given to Trump.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jan 07, 2021 06:32am
Shame on America for electing a crook like Trump in first place. America has totally lost its dignity and respect. The humiliation of once a great nation is on display.
Reply Recommend 0
Markarihat
Jan 07, 2021 06:39am
Welcome to the club!
Reply Recommend 0
Rakesh
Jan 07, 2021 06:45am
Shameful
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jan 07, 2021 07:13am
No NRO to electoral college votes, says Donald Trump.
Reply Recommend 0
Hard Hitter
Jan 07, 2021 07:14am
Washington, Jafferson, Lincoln your America is walking towards disintegration
Reply Recommend 0
Ramesh
Jan 07, 2021 07:18am
Trump has lost all his credibility with this show of arrogance and stupidity! His supporters are blind followers of his BUT are mostly blue collar red necks.
Reply Recommend 0
shakalaka
Jan 07, 2021 07:21am
Love him or hate him, Trump was definitely popular. Something may be fishy with the US elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Peace lover
Jan 07, 2021 07:22am
Same as Kisan Aandolan in India
Reply Recommend 0
Peace lover
Jan 07, 2021 07:23am
Mindset of these US goons is same as Farmer's protest in India
Reply Recommend 0
BRR
Jan 07, 2021 07:26am
No, you just do NOT know the US well, if you think what you claim.
Reply Recommend 0
SOUNDER RAJAN
Jan 07, 2021 07:32am
Thanks to founding fathers of our Constitution. We, Indians have better electoral and transition system in place. Besides, in any other country, Trump would be tried for treason.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 07, 2021 07:33am
Andh Bhakts- US version.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Jan 07, 2021 07:38am
You never know how much you really believe anything until it is truth or falsehood becomes a matter of life death of democracy or autocracy... Trump will be remembered on this...
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 07, 2021 07:38am
Trump supporters in US and Farmer protesters in India both have killed democratic values.
Reply Recommend 0
KH
Jan 07, 2021 07:41am
Is this USA? Or a any of third world country... Now should we point out their democracy? Is this a developed, cultural, educated and superpower country?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 07, 2021 07:42am
Reminds me of forceful blocking of Delhi Highway in India by some protesters. Democracy is in danger by such crowds.
Reply Recommend 0
Secular
Jan 07, 2021 07:43am
Its like Farmer's protests in India
Reply Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Jan 07, 2021 07:48am
When we Pakistanis talk about democracy the world smiles.
Reply Recommend 0
KH
Jan 07, 2021 07:54am
Superpower America... And they are used to give us lectures on democracy, democratic process, human rights, corruption and freedom of speech... See what they are doing...
Reply Recommend 0
Karim
Jan 07, 2021 07:55am
America''s Chickens Coming Home to Roost.
Reply Recommend 0
OMG
Jan 07, 2021 08:02am
Today is the worst day in world democracy. India's farmer union's goons are blocking Delhi highways with some tractor rally. On other side of world Trump supportors are blocking capital building.
Reply Recommend 0
ajay
Jan 07, 2021 08:03am
when immigrants take over any country this kind of situation is obvious.
Reply Recommend 0
Thinker
Jan 07, 2021 08:04am
Seems India's farmer goons have provided online tuition to Trump supporters:-)
Reply Recommend 0
Buzz
Jan 07, 2021 08:11am
Interesting thought about the future. These rioters are not wealthy enough to go to Trumps resorts
Reply Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunath Rao
Jan 07, 2021 08:23am
It is extremely sad to note this unbecoming behavior of the country that champions for the cause of democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Karim
Jan 07, 2021 08:23am
@ajay, yes they should send all Indian back to India.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza Chanesar
Jan 07, 2021 08:26am
Famous words of Zardari " revenge of democracy ".
Reply Recommend 0
vivek
Jan 07, 2021 08:40am
@Karim, Yes and Embrace all Pakistanis
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Jan 07, 2021 08:50am
A great demonstration of freedom of speech and resistance.
Reply Recommend 0
Sachin k
Jan 07, 2021 09:00am
Democracy is struggling in USA... It would never die... Trump would be subjected to treason charges...
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jan 07, 2021 09:06am
This is exactly how a small group of people tarnishes the image of a country. But who cares? Economy matters. Business matters more than how fascist or racist a country's leader may be. No one cares and thats a dangerous thing
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 07, 2021 09:06am
Much better than what iron brother did in tinamen square
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Jan 07, 2021 09:11am
PDM is doing the same in Pakistan. The mob is trying to overthrow the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Aks
Jan 07, 2021 09:13am
Quite similar to containor politics.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Ahmed Dxb
Jan 07, 2021 09:19am
USA is just like any 3rd World dictatorial country right now.
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 07, 2021 09:35am
Now FM Qureshi will give advice on democracy to USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Jan 07, 2021 09:35am
USA and India both are dying slowly.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 07, 2021 10:17am
Both Trump and Modi have seriously damaged so called democracy for personal interests and demonstrated their inability to run US and India. Both China and Russia are laughing at them. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake IDs!)
Reply Recommend 0
Flag
Jan 07, 2021 10:19am
United States of Banana Republics
Reply Recommend 0
Long Range Recon
Jan 07, 2021 10:19am
@Ali, ... See you there. You go first. Will catch you later.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Jan 07, 2021 10:39am
PDM in action?
Reply Recommend 0
Sara
Jan 07, 2021 11:27am
Cannot wait for Trump to go packing out of the White House. He has turned the WH into a circus.
Reply Recommend 0
Arfeen Khan
Jan 07, 2021 11:31am
Trump + Fazulo + Maryam = Democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 07, 2021 11:33am
Simply, Trump has shown his true colours for personal interests. He has proved to be the worst president of the USA and dented so democracy and integrity of the so called super power. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake IDs!).
Reply Recommend 0
Tallat
Jan 07, 2021 11:34am
Attacking Capitol Hill. Aren’t these classified as terrorists?
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid Raza
Jan 07, 2021 11:42am
Democracy in the United States, with its admirable centuries of history and the honor of having given birth to the greatest world power of the last century, experienced one of the darkest days in decades on Wednesday.
Reply Recommend 0

