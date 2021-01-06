Dawn Logo

Criticism mounts of India's 'abrupt' approval of local vaccine

Reuters 06 Jan 2021
A volunteer is seen during a dry run or a mock drill for the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at a private hospital in Allahabad on January 5. — AFP
A volunteer is seen during a dry run or a mock drill for the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at a private hospital in Allahabad on January 5. — AFP

Criticism of India's approval of a local Covid-19 vaccine without proof of its efficacy grew on Wednesday after news that a regulatory panel approved the shot just one day after asking the vaccine maker for more evidence it would work.

The recommendations of the Indian drug regulator's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) released on Tuesday show that the panel asked Bharat Biotech International Ltd to present more efficacy data for its Covid-19 shot before it could consider approving the treatment.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended that the firm [...] may perform interim efficacy analysis for further consideration of restricted emergency use approval,” the SEC's recommendations in a Jan 1 meeting show.

The very next day, the committee recommended approving Bharat Biotech's vaccine for “restricted use in [an] emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution”.

The SEC also separately recommended emergency use authorisation for the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, being produced by India's Serum Institute.

The greenlighting of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin had already faced criticism from opposition lawmakers and health experts for lack of efficacy data, typically obtained from a large, Phase III human trial — which the manufacturer is still conducting.

News of the SEC's recommendations spurred further criticism.

“Was the Subject Expert Committee's (SEC) approval a command performance? This is as serious as it can get,” Manish Tewari, an opposition lawmaker, said on Twitter.

Health experts questioned why the SEC abruptly recommended approval one day after asking Bharat Biotech for more analysis.

“The SEC [...] appears to have been pressured overnight into reconsidering its decision and giving approval the next day, albeit hedged in by many conditions,” the All India People's Science Network, a network of science advocacy groups, said in a statement.

“We are perplexed at the abrupt change in thinking of the SEC from the first two meetings to the third day on which the approval was recommended while apparently discounting the need for efficacy data as the condition of the approval,” the All India Drug Action Network, a non-profit health watchdog, said.

Both Bharat Biotech and government officials have pointed to regulatory provisions that allow for quick drug approval for serious diseases even without Phase III trial data.

Neither India's drugs regulator nor Bharat Biotech responded to Reuters requests for comment on Wednesday.

Regulators also granted approval to Bharat Biotech's vaccine only “in clinical trial mode”, unusually cryptic language that left some experts baffled.

“They've introduced terminologies that are confusing,” said Giridhar Babu, a professor of epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India.

“The phrase 'in clinical trial mode' is not generally a term you will see in approvals.”

Any confusion around vaccines could harm immunisation programmes by causing distrust, Babu said. “It takes decades of work to build confidence in vaccines.”

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 06, 2021 02:21pm
Yet another blatant distraction and a frail, feint, feign and futile attempt by racist, liar, bigot, biased and wicked Modi and his fascist, cruel, criminal, crooked and cunning R.S.S. and BJP cronies to divert, distract and deflect attention of the domestic as well as the global populations from their continued and continuous lies, lies and more lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 06, 2021 02:21pm
India is a nation of quacks and compulsive liars.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 06, 2021 02:22pm
India trying to fool all its citizens at once. Big task but they have enough practice.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 06, 2021 02:24pm
Local vaccine is untested and potentially very harmful. And even tested ones have had side effects. Going by Failure Modi's past record, one can only sympathise with blind bhakts.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 06, 2021 02:26pm
Modi treating Indians as cattle in pathetic attempt to undo economic disaster. No issues though, the cattle are happy.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 06, 2021 02:30pm
It is being rushed out with dodgy results and without any peer review! No other country will buy it. Only the poor Indians will be made scapegoat with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin,
Reply Recommend 0
Anil
Jan 06, 2021 02:30pm
Sour grapes
Reply Recommend 0
Karthik
Jan 06, 2021 02:31pm
Jealous
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Jan 06, 2021 02:46pm
Russia and China are already using vaccines for which no data is available.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 06, 2021 02:51pm
Who is on fire?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 06, 2021 02:52pm
@Karthik , Yes BBC and EU scientists are jealous of an untested vaccine when they warn to use brain. Proper Andh Bhakti.
Reply Recommend 0
MDS
Jan 06, 2021 02:54pm
India is many times reliable than Russia, Chinese are liars, so China is not even in race.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 06, 2021 02:55pm
Tangible sights and thumbing sounds of the biggest false, feign, frail, feint, fake, sham, shame and fraud democracy of the world called Republic of India.
Reply Recommend 0

