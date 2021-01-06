Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2021

Oil hits 11-month high after Saudi Arabia pledges voluntary output cut

Reuters 06 Jan 2021
Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas, United States in this 2019 file photo. — Reuters
Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas, United States in this 2019 file photo. — Reuters

Oil prices rose on Wednesday to their highest since February 2020 after Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output more than expected in a meeting with allied producers, while industry figures showed United States crude stockpiles were down last week.

Brent crude rose as much as nearly one per cent to $54.09 a barrel, the highest since Feb 26, 2020. It was at $53.87 a barrel at 0536 GMT after jumping 4.9pc on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures reached $50.24 a barrel, also the highest since Feb 26, before slipping to $50. The contract on Tuesday closed up 4.6pc.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, agreed on Tuesday to make additional, voluntary oil output cuts of one million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, after a meeting with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other major producers that form the group known as Opec+.

The reductions agreed by Saudi Arabia were included in a deal to persuade other producers in the Opec+ group to hold output steady.

With coronavirus infections spreading rapidly in many parts of the world producers are trying to support prices as demand takes a hit from new lockdowns being put in place.

“Despite this bullish supply agreement, we believe Saudi’s decision likely reflects signs of weakening demand as lockdowns return,” Goldman Sachs said in a note, although the investment bank maintained its year-end 2021 forecast for Brent of $65 a barrel.

Opec member Iran’s seizure of a South Korean tanker in the Gulf on Monday also continued to support prices. Tehran denied it was holding the ship and its crew hostage after seizing the tanker while pushing for Seoul to release $7 billion of funds frozen under US sanctions.

Meanwhile, US crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Jan 1 to 491.3m barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 06, 2021 12:56pm
What goes up has to come down and vice versa.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Citizen journalist
06 Jan 2021

Citizen journalist

Zhang Zhan became one of a few people who made videos of what was happening inside Wuhan for all the world to see.
Extending CPEC
Updated 06 Jan 2021

Extending CPEC

For now, the projects in its first phase have failed to usher in the level of prosperity that was promised to the people.
Twilight zone
06 Jan 2021

Twilight zone

Trump’s dramatic last stand won’t get him anywhere.
Politics of monotony
05 Jan 2021

Politics of monotony

The PDM’s recent brainstorming, which ended without any major announcement, surprised few.

Editorial

Updated 06 Jan 2021

Gulf conclave

While the detente is a positive development, questions remain over the intentions.
06 Jan 2021

Reopening schools

THE government has made the difficult decision to reopen schools in phases in the coming weeks, a development which...
06 Jan 2021

Smog fallout

THE dreaded ‘fifth season’ has arrived. A sombre grey shroud has enveloped the city of Lahore and the adjoining...
Updated 05 Jan 2021

Hazara miners’ slaughter

Nowhere in Balochistan are the Hazaras safe, except for their barricaded ghettoes in Quetta.
05 Jan 2021

Afghan bloodshed

AS the Afghan government and the Taliban sit down for parleys in Doha today, deadly violence in the country over the...
05 Jan 2021

Petrol smuggling

THE government wants to put a stop to the widespread smuggling of cheap, low quality Iranian petrol and diesel into...