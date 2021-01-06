Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2021

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

ReutersUpdated 06 Jan 2021
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration. — Reuters/File
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration. — Reuters/File

Bitcoin traded above $35,000 for the first time in Asia on Wednesday, rising to a high of $35,879 and extending a rally that has seen the digital currency rise more than 800 per cent since mid-March of 2020.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency had crossed $20,000 for the first time ever almost three weeks ago on Dec 16, 2020.

At that time it hit an all-time peak of $20,800, gaining more than 170pc over the previous year, buoyed by demand from larger investors attracted to its potential for quick gains, purported resistance to inflation and expectations it would become a mainstream payment method.

Bitcoin’s blistering rally saw a massive flow of coin to North America from East Asia, fuelled by hunger for bitcoin among bigger and compliance-wary US investors.

British fund manager Ruffer Investment Management, which managed $27.3 billion in assets at end-November 2020, made a bet on bitcoin now worth around $745 million, a spokesman for the company told Reuters.

The rally in bitcoin, which some investors have seen as a potential safe haven, coincided with spot gold’s drop in recent months.

Some investors such as hedge funds and family offices have in the past been deterred by the opaque nature of the crypto market. Tightening oversight of the American crypto industry has helped soothe some of those concerns.

After touching a record high just under $20,000 in late November, bitcoin stalled and even went below $17,000, stoking fears that it would be a repeat of the asset’s collapse in 2018.

Glassnode, which provides insight on blockchain data, said long-term holders of bitcoin had been selling the virtual currency after it reached the November record peak. It noted however that this was overall a long-term bullish signal rooted in previous price trends.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 06, 2021 12:41pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every bitcoin, there is a mall.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Citizen journalist
06 Jan 2021

Citizen journalist

Zhang Zhan became one of a few people who made videos of what was happening inside Wuhan for all the world to see.
Extending CPEC
Updated 06 Jan 2021

Extending CPEC

For now, the projects in its first phase have failed to usher in the level of prosperity that was promised to the people.
Twilight zone
06 Jan 2021

Twilight zone

Trump’s dramatic last stand won’t get him anywhere.
Politics of monotony
05 Jan 2021

Politics of monotony

The PDM’s recent brainstorming, which ended without any major announcement, surprised few.

Editorial

Updated 06 Jan 2021

Gulf conclave

While the detente is a positive development, questions remain over the intentions.
06 Jan 2021

Reopening schools

THE government has made the difficult decision to reopen schools in phases in the coming weeks, a development which...
06 Jan 2021

Smog fallout

THE dreaded ‘fifth season’ has arrived. A sombre grey shroud has enveloped the city of Lahore and the adjoining...
Updated 05 Jan 2021

Hazara miners’ slaughter

Nowhere in Balochistan are the Hazaras safe, except for their barricaded ghettoes in Quetta.
05 Jan 2021

Afghan bloodshed

AS the Afghan government and the Taliban sit down for parleys in Doha today, deadly violence in the country over the...
05 Jan 2021

Petrol smuggling

THE government wants to put a stop to the widespread smuggling of cheap, low quality Iranian petrol and diesel into...