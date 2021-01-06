Dawn Logo

Move in US to strip Pakistan of major ally status has little support

Anwar IqbalUpdated 06 Jan 2021
A Republican lawmaker has moved a bill in the 117th Congress, seeking to strip Pakistan of its status as a major non-Nato ally of the United States. — APP/File
WASHINGTON: A Republican lawmaker has moved a bill in the 117th Congress, seeking to strip Pakistan of its status as a major non-Nato ally of the United States.

The US media, however, pointed out that “the legislation comes at a moment of uncertainty over the incoming Biden administration’s posture towards Pakistan after four years of tumultuous relations in the Trump era.”

“There was no indication the bill will have momentum before the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” noted The Washington Times newspaper while commenting on the move.

The mover, Congressman Andy Biggs, although a prominent Republican from Arizona, is not a member of the committee.

But the relations did show some signs of improvement during the last two years of the outgoing administration when it initiated a peace process with the Afghan Taliban with Pakistan’s help. The process led to a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban but could not achieve the desired results of a complete troop-withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The incoming Biden administration, although not as keen on a military withdrawal as President Trump has been, also wants to reduce America’s military footprints in Afghanistan. And foreign policy experts in Washington say that the new administration may not want to start its tenure with a major rupture with Pakistan, as it could further complicate peace efforts in Afghanistan.

The bill will need support from President-elect Joe Biden’s Democratic Party to pass as Democrats are a majority in the House of Representatives.

The Washington Times also pointed out that the bill, introduced on Sunday — the first day of the 117th Congress — “drew little US media notice but triggered headlines in India, which … has long been critical of US-Pakistan relations.”

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2021

F-35
Jan 06, 2021 08:57am
You can't mask the truth. Biden will give the unwanted gift very soon.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Jan 06, 2021 09:00am
PTI isolated us.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Malaria
Jan 06, 2021 09:01am
excellent news should have been done much earlier .. another failure and embarrassment for IK government
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Jan 06, 2021 09:03am
Both countries do the same thing to each other. This is going on for the last seventy years.
Reply Recommend 0
Alright
Jan 06, 2021 09:04am
Even with the major ally status, no US president has visited Pak in last 15-20 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Jan 06, 2021 09:08am
Pakistan is geographically situated in a strategic location, desirable to all world powers. This is not a country you want to lose influence with, that would be sheer short sightedness. Those who chose to maintain a " Only transactional Relationship " with Pakistan, do so at their peril.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Jan 06, 2021 09:11am
@Alright, Liar. Bush visited in 2006.
Reply Recommend 0
Rationale
Jan 06, 2021 09:13am
@Alright, Everybody loves his life.
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Jan 06, 2021 09:18am
The Indian political investment!
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay Sharma
Jan 06, 2021 09:20am
Let's wait and see. No need to jump the gun.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 06, 2021 09:20am
@Pak Patriot, strategic location do what? location remains important if you have good relations with people around you. Pakistan has issues with India, Afgans and Iran !!! so what will you do with location? Think
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 06, 2021 09:22am
No one cares about this status in pak. Keep it or not, we are not getting any favors anyways
Reply Recommend 0
Public View
Jan 06, 2021 09:24am
This is not a serious matter. The mover has just to please the Indian lobbyists. If they do and strip off the non ally status, they would push Pakistan more towards China.
Reply Recommend 0
shakalaka
Jan 06, 2021 09:29am
Another shocker coming soon. Foreign relations collapsing like domino in a hurricane.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran (Humne ghabarana hai)
Jan 06, 2021 09:35am
No free lunch
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Sindhi
Jan 06, 2021 09:37am
Ain’t need no one as ally. We have our iron brother by our side. Period!
Reply Recommend 0
Zulqarnain
Jan 06, 2021 09:37am
Biden will not listen to India. Modi and India are isolated.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashok
Jan 06, 2021 09:38am
you are ally of China not US aren't you?
Reply Recommend 0
Logic
Jan 06, 2021 09:38am
Pakistan getting isolated everyday.
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Jan 06, 2021 09:52am
@Pak Patriot, Pakistan is geographically situated in a strategic location, desirable to all world powers." desirable to all world powers. but ignored by most of world countries .Gulf ,all neighbouring countries except to some extent by China , negligible support even in OIC .Do what is the use of this so called "strategic location"?
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD$
Jan 06, 2021 09:53am
Would it matter?
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Jan 06, 2021 09:55am
@Logic, Like Modi is getting isolated from farmers!
Reply Recommend 0
vox populi
Jan 06, 2021 09:57am
Biden becoming President of USA would be News. That wont happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Mukul
Jan 06, 2021 09:58am
@Observer, yes both countries do this to each other as you say however USA does not get financial aid from Pakistan so who needs who?
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Jan 06, 2021 09:58am
US can ignore Pakistan. But can't avoid it.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jan 06, 2021 10:01am
F-35, We all know. After Afghan settlement. Typical US
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 06, 2021 10:08am
@F-35, Gift is coming for India for useless S400 purchase, as per crying Indian media today. And it is "sanctions". As for Pakistan, even this little downgrade attempt has already failed.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 06, 2021 10:10am
@AAA, Yes. PTI has isolated India. This little downgrade move has already failed finding zero Senate support. But big one coming for India- US SANCTIONS for the pathetic S400 purchase.
Reply Recommend 0

