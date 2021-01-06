UN leaders condemn Mach terrorist attack

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General António Guterres and President of General Assembly Volkan Bozkir have condemned the terrorist attack in Mach which claimed lives of 11 innocent coal miners in Pakistan.

“The secretary-general strongly condemns the terrorist attack and killing of at least 11 coal miners in the Balochistan province of Pakistan. He extends his sincere condolences to families of the miners and the people and government of Pakistan,” his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told journalists in New York.

“He trusts the Pakistani authorities will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators of this terrorist act to justice,” Mr Haq added.

In a separate statement, UNGA president Mr Bozkir said that he “strongly condemns the terrorist attack”, which claimed the lives of 11 coal miners.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the miners and the Pakistani people,” he added.

Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, thanked them and said that Pakistan had shown unparalleled success in its campaign against externally sponsored terrorist groups.

“With resilience, fortitude & perseverance we will defeat these enemies of peace and their masters enjoying safe havens beyond our borders,” Ambassador Akram said.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2021