Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2021

UN leaders condemn Mach terrorist attack

Anwar IqbalUpdated 06 Jan 2021
People carry placards demanding justice, following the killings of coal miners from Pakistan's minority Shi'ite Hazara community in an attack in Mach area of Bolan district, during a protest in Karachi on Jan 5. — Reuters
People carry placards demanding justice, following the killings of coal miners from Pakistan's minority Shi'ite Hazara community in an attack in Mach area of Bolan district, during a protest in Karachi on Jan 5. — Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General António Guterres and President of General Assembly Volkan Bozkir have condemned the terrorist attack in Mach which claimed lives of 11 innocent coal miners in Pakistan.

“The secretary-general strongly condemns the terrorist attack and killing of at least 11 coal miners in the Balochistan province of Pakistan. He extends his sincere condolences to families of the miners and the people and government of Pakistan,” his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told journalists in New York.

“He trusts the Pakistani authorities will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators of this terrorist act to justice,” Mr Haq added.

In a separate statement, UNGA president Mr Bozkir said that he “strongly condemns the terrorist attack”, which claimed the lives of 11 coal miners.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the miners and the Pakistani people,” he added.

Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, thanked them and said that Pakistan had shown unparalleled success in its campaign against externally sponsored terrorist groups.

“With resilience, fortitude & perseverance we will defeat these enemies of peace and their masters enjoying safe havens beyond our borders,” Ambassador Akram said.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ramesh
Jan 06, 2021 07:42am
Wonder it is not being blamed on India!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 06, 2021 07:45am
UN has India's mischief chronicles with irrefutable proofs in the dossier. World knows India's dirty work now.
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Jan 06, 2021 07:57am
Pakistan will still keep pressing for Kashmir and doing all Chinese projects? Wake up and get the message.
Reply Recommend 0
Altaf San Frisco
Jan 06, 2021 08:36am
To end all speculation, the contents of the India Dossier, should be opened, and published. Why keeping this a secret ? If india is not responsible, then that also should be noted,
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Citizen journalist
06 Jan 2021

Citizen journalist

Zhang Zhan became one of a few people who made videos of what was happening inside Wuhan for all the world to see.
Extending CPEC
Updated 06 Jan 2021

Extending CPEC

For now, the projects in its first phase have failed to usher in the level of prosperity that was promised to the people.
Twilight zone
06 Jan 2021

Twilight zone

Trump’s dramatic last stand won’t get him anywhere.
Politics of monotony
05 Jan 2021

Politics of monotony

The PDM’s recent brainstorming, which ended without any major announcement, surprised few.

Editorial

Updated 06 Jan 2021

Gulf conclave

While the detente is a positive development, questions remain over the intentions.
06 Jan 2021

Reopening schools

THE government has made the difficult decision to reopen schools in phases in the coming weeks, a development which...
06 Jan 2021

Smog fallout

THE dreaded ‘fifth season’ has arrived. A sombre grey shroud has enveloped the city of Lahore and the adjoining...
Updated 05 Jan 2021

Hazara miners’ slaughter

Nowhere in Balochistan are the Hazaras safe, except for their barricaded ghettoes in Quetta.
05 Jan 2021

Afghan bloodshed

AS the Afghan government and the Taliban sit down for parleys in Doha today, deadly violence in the country over the...
05 Jan 2021

Petrol smuggling

THE government wants to put a stop to the widespread smuggling of cheap, low quality Iranian petrol and diesel into...