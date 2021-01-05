Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 05, 2021

Hazaras continue Quetta sit-in for 3rd day, say they won't leave without justice for slain miners

Reuters | Dawn.com 05 Jan 2021
Mourners from the Shia Hazara community gather near coffins of the slain miners during a sit-in protest at the eastern bypass on the outskirts of Quetta on January 5. — AFP
Residents protest the killing of miners of the Shia Hazara community in Karachi on January 5, Tuesday. — AFP
Members of the Shia Hazara community who have blockaded a highway in Quetta with the bodies of slain coal miners said on Tuesday they will not withdraw until Prime Minister Imran Khan meets them and the killers are brought to justice.

Armed attackers slit the throats of 11 miners in a residential compound near a mine site in Balochistan's Mach coal field area on Sunday, filming the entire incident and later posting it online. The gruesome attack was claimed by the militant Islamic State (IS) group.

Thousands of Hazaras have since staged a protest, arranging the coffins in the western bypass area in Quetta.

“We have become tired of picking up the bodies of our people,” Syed Agha Raza, a Hazara Shia political leader, told Reuters.

Masooma Yaqoob Ali told Reuters her elder brother along with four other relatives were among those killed.

“Now we have no male member [of our family] to take coffins of our brother and other relatives to the graveyard for burial,” she said, shedding tears as she spoke.

The protesters are refusing to bury the victims of the attack until demands, which include the resignation of the provincial government, are met. Protests also took place on Tuesday in Karachi.

Balochistan Home Secretary Hafiz Basid told Reuters at least nine of the victims were from Afghanistan, and two bodies had thus far been taken there for burial. Afghanistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that seven of the dead were Afghan, and both sides were investigating the incident together.

Hazaras have faced persecution by extremists in both countries. Some Afghan Hazaras come to Pakistan for work in the winter, including at the coal mines in Balochistan.

Hundreds of Hazara have been killed over the last decade in attacks, including bombings in schools and crowded markets and brazen ambushes of buses along roads.

riz1
Jan 05, 2021 06:44pm
The Hazara should be careful not to protest in huge numbers. They are offering yet more opportunities for attacks. They should understand the fanatical mindset of their opponents. Praying for the beloved nation, Pakistan zindabad.
Abdul Sindhi
Jan 05, 2021 06:45pm
We are with you. Stay strong.
Ramana
Jan 05, 2021 06:55pm
World with you. Stay strong.
Vaibhav
Jan 05, 2021 06:56pm
Haters already blamed the attack on India. And, IS has claimed it. Please open up eyes and resolve real issues.
PrakashG
Jan 05, 2021 07:01pm
If they're non-Muslims they can apply for Indian citizenship. If not, they can convert and then apply.
