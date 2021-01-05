Dawn Logo

Saudi Arabia says full ties restored between Qatar and embargo nations

Reuters | Naveed Siddiqui | AFPUpdated 05 Jan 2021
From L to R: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Bin Mahmud, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Dubai's Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Nayef al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), pose for pictures before the opening session of the 41st GCC summit in the Saudi city of Al-Ula on Tuesday. — AFP/SAUDI ROYAL PALACE
From L to R: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Bin Mahmud, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Dubai's Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Nayef al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), pose for pictures before the opening session of the 41st GCC summit in the Saudi city of Al-Ula on Tuesday. — AFP/SAUDI ROYAL PALACE
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa upon his arrival to attend the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula on Jan 5. — Via Reuters
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa upon his arrival to attend the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula on Jan 5. — Via Reuters
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 5 shows Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) welcoming Emir of Kuwait Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah (L) upon his arrival in the city of al-Ula. — AFP
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 5 shows Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) welcoming Emir of Kuwait Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah (L) upon his arrival in the city of al-Ula. — AFP

Full ties have been restored between Qatar and the four nations that severed relations with Doha in a rift that began over three years ago, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia led a coalition of countries in the Gulf and beyond that cut ties and transport links with Qatar in June 2017, charging that it was too close to Iran and backed radical Islamist groups — allegations Doha has always denied.

“What happened today is ... the turning of the page on all points of difference and a full return of diplomatic relations,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a press conference at the conclusion of a landmark regional summit in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi state media said that de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met separately with Qatar's ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, after the pair publicly embraced at the airport.

“During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways of consolidating the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) joint action,” the official Saudi Press Agency said.

Leaders of the six-member GCC signed two documents on Tuesday, the Al-Ula Declaration, named after the Saudi city where this year's regional summit was held, and a final communique.

Three GCC members — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — took part in the three-and-a-half year blockade, alongside Egypt.

Qatar is also a GCC member state, along with Kuwait and Oman, which remained neutral in the spat.

The documents are general in terms, but Prince Mohammed said earlier that the Gulf states had inked an agreement that affirms “our Gulf, Arab and Islamic solidarity and stability”.

He called for unity to confront challenges facing the region, singling out “the threats posed by the Iranian regime's nuclear and ballistic missile programme and its plans for sabotage and destruction.”

'Pakistan welcomes positive developments in the Gulf'

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday issued a statement welcoming the decision by Saudi Arabia and Qatar to reopen land, air and sea borders between the two countries.

"We also appreciate other steps being taken by the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which will contribute to the resolution of outstanding issues between the countries of the organisation persisting for almost four years.

"Pakistan lauds the positive role played by the Emir of Kuwait towards the resolution of the differences between the countries of the council. His persistent and sincere efforts, and cooperation of the GCC countries, led to this important and amicable outcome," a statement by the FO spokesman said.

"We hope that the GCC Summit, being held today in Riyadh, will further build on these encouraging developments and lead to enhanced confidence and cooperation among the countries of the organisation."

Pakistan continues to accord high importance to its relationship with the council, as well as its bilateral relations with all GCC countries, the FO spokesman said.

Comments (39)
Karim Hunzai (Berlin)
Jan 05, 2021 01:43pm
Arabs will resolve their issue so FO Pakistan concert on the issues we have on international forums. Same Arabs are showing us cold shoulder when we need support from them on Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah Abbas
Jan 05, 2021 01:49pm
Pakistan welcomes the decision. As if that is the only thing, the World cares about.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jan 05, 2021 01:56pm
Still no visa from UAE?
Reply Recommend 0
Kulsoom Baloch
Jan 05, 2021 01:56pm
Saudi Arabia took a good decision. The controversy among GCC is a big curb for there own economy & for establishing a prolific economy in Gulf countries they should take a matured decision & finalize it.
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Jan 05, 2021 01:57pm
"Pakistan welcomes decision". As if the gulf nations care.
Reply Recommend 0
Ariba
Jan 05, 2021 01:58pm
Israelis want saudis and other new friendly arabs to befriend qatar so that they can be influenced to recognize israel and form a joint force against iran. No need to be glad about this development. This is a friendly coerced action plan.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 05, 2021 02:30pm
No free lunch
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 05, 2021 02:37pm
Pakistan is hoping to get some free LNG from Qatar and a crude from KSA in exchange for a tweet by the MoFA. Good strategy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Salaria Ahmed
Jan 05, 2021 03:02pm
Great work by IK who mediated and got the two kingdoms to patch up
Reply Recommend 0
Hello Dave
Jan 05, 2021 03:24pm
MBS had no choice after his pal Trump lost
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 05, 2021 03:27pm
Too little, too late. Unfortunately, irreparable and irretrievable damages caused by the unjust, unwarranted, unbecoming and uncalled for boycott of Qatar since 2017 has already evolved a great gulf and a penetrating divide between the six Gulf Cooperative Council or G.C.C., as commonly known, countries, which could not be undone in a hurry.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaidhaq
Jan 05, 2021 03:31pm
Pakistan welcomes decision?? Swinging with the breeze again?
Reply Recommend 0
Ansi
Jan 05, 2021 03:33pm
Is Qatar going to be the next Islamic state to recognise Israel ? That's the only way to save the FIFA cup in 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 05, 2021 03:46pm
Someone getting isolated
Reply Recommend 0
Mapalterkush
Jan 05, 2021 03:53pm
Meanwhile US want pak.removed from.non.nato. allies
Reply Recommend 0
Anirudh
Jan 05, 2021 04:00pm
Not just Pakistan ... But even Somalia, Uganda and Rwanda welcomed this decision. But who cares
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jan 05, 2021 04:29pm
Where Pakistan stands now.
Reply Recommend 0
logical
Jan 05, 2021 04:38pm
Niazi famously claimed he will mediate ! to even mediate one has to earn the rightful place!!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jan 05, 2021 04:55pm
Why we need to give a statement? They see us like a trash.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 05, 2021 05:13pm
What’s the deal, is Qatar next to recognise the jewish political entity.
Reply Recommend 0
Lavesh
Jan 05, 2021 05:23pm
Is Arab Pakistan taking part in this summit?
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Jan 05, 2021 05:23pm
Murder Inc of MBS re-inventing itself with changing of the guards in Washington and changing winds in the Gulf. Real drama is yet to be played.
Reply Recommend 0
Tallat
Jan 05, 2021 05:47pm
USA and Israel trying to strengthen the Arab alliance against Iran.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 05, 2021 05:59pm
Superpower isolated
Reply Recommend 0
Sachin k
Jan 05, 2021 06:17pm
Any importance to feelings of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Jan 05, 2021 06:43pm
Soon Qatar will recognise Israel. Pakistan as usual will be sidelined.
Reply Recommend 0
Zartaj Gul
Jan 05, 2021 06:47pm
Pakistan is as usual issuing statements in hope that someone might be listening.
Reply Recommend 0
Mk
Jan 05, 2021 06:51pm
Qatar was punished on baseless suspicions. Breaker are the fixer.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 05, 2021 06:56pm
An appreciable move.
Reply Recommend 0
Indus valley
Jan 05, 2021 07:03pm
Now Qatar will bestow highest civilian award to Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
saksci
Jan 05, 2021 07:38pm
@Imran, They are running the Arabs world.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Jan 05, 2021 07:48pm
@Zartaj Gul, Well, at least you read it. So that in itself makes ''some one."
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Jan 05, 2021 08:45pm
@The Mask, well you certainly do. Why would you end up here if you didnt.
Reply Recommend 0
Misbah
Jan 05, 2021 08:46pm
Except Pakistan, China and Turkey rest of the world seems to be uniting. Well done.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Jan 05, 2021 08:46pm
@Anirudh , you do...you ended up here.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Jan 05, 2021 08:47pm
@Zartaj Gul, You certainly are.
Reply Recommend 0
Lavesh
Jan 05, 2021 10:40pm
The only Arab not attending this Summit is Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Jan 05, 2021 10:44pm
Pakistan welcomes free travel & trade in ME. Hope same thought be followed in Sub Continent.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Jan 05, 2021 10:54pm
@peer baba khwajaji, Pakistan? Who and what is Pakistan ?
Reply Recommend 0

