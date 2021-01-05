Dawn Logo

Pakistan in trouble after Williamson's 238 gives New Zealand huge lead in second Test

AFPUpdated 05 Jan 2021
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson celebrates reaching 150 runs on day three of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on January 5. — AFP
Pakistan's players take the field on day three of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on January 5. — AFP
Kane Williamson underscored his ranking as the world's premier batsman with a masterful double century on a landmark on Tuesday as New Zealand took control of the second Test against Pakistan.

In between the showers at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Williamson was in classic form, batting for nine hours 33 minutes for his 238 and leading New Zealand to an imposing 659 for six declared to lead Pakistan by 362.

At stumps, the tourists were already in trouble at one down for eight, with Kyle Jamieson adding to his five-wicket haul in the first innings by removing Shan Masood for a duck.

Should New Zealand win the Test it will confirm their ranking as the number one side in the world for the first time — to go with Williamson's promotion as the number one batsman — and keep alive their chance of making the World Test Championship final.

It was a relentless performance from Williamson who became only the second New Zealander after Brendon McCullum to score four double centuries.

He should have been out for 177 on the first ball after the first of two rain stoppages, but as has happened several times in the Test the chance was put down — this time by Azhar Ali, who earlier in the day had dropped Henry Nicholls short of his century.

Williamson and Nicholls had rebuilt the innings after New Zealand were reduced to 71 for three on Monday's second day.

By the time Nicholls was dismissed early in the afternoon session for 157, the pair had put on 369, the third-best all-time partnership for New Zealand and a record for the fourth wicket.

The day resumed with New Zealand 286 for three, 11 runs in arrears and with conditions favourable for the bowlers who had cloud cover and a ball only five overs old.

But for every plan Pakistan set to dismiss Williamson, he had an answer — with a range of strokes from silky touches to powerful drives.

Along the way he followed Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming to become only the third New Zealander to pass 7,000 runs.

The end came for Williamson three overs before tea when he skied a short ball from Faheem Ashraf and was caught in the deep by Masood.

In four innings from three Tests in the past month Williamson has scored 251, 129, 21 and 238.

Nicholls, dropped on 92 and 133, was hampered by a calf strain which left him hobbling between the wickets.

But he was still able to attack, with boundaries producing 48 of his 68 runs on day three, before he top-edged a short ball from Mohammad Abbas and was caught at deep fine leg.

Daryl Mitchell clobbered 102 off 112 balls with Williamson delaying the declaration until the all-rounder posted his maiden century.

Comments (15)
JOY
Jan 05, 2021 11:15am
One man show.
Imran
Jan 05, 2021 11:24am
No free lunch
Imran
Jan 05, 2021 11:33am
Defeat by an innings
Desi jat
Jan 05, 2021 11:34am
Welcome to clubhouse, hang on tough Kane.
Imran
Jan 05, 2021 11:49am
Minnows got no chance...enjoy the vacation
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 05, 2021 11:58am
Disaster is the word for our cricket team. Feel sorry to see all the hard work done by Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mickey Arthur has been nullified by PCB (Punjab Cricket Board).
Zak
Jan 05, 2021 12:02pm
Newzealand may score 1000 runs if India is bowling.
Sheikh Chilli
Jan 05, 2021 12:05pm
Pakistan facing innings defeat.
Indian
Jan 05, 2021 12:07pm
This series should be between Pakistan and Williamson and not against New Zealand. This way Pakistan has an opportunity to WIN a match!!
ABCD$
Jan 05, 2021 12:09pm
Good batting display by Shan Masood again.
BugTrack
Jan 05, 2021 12:11pm
@Desi jat, "Welcome to clubhouse, hang on tough Kane." The correct phrase according to Salaria (and no one else!) is "Welcome to the club and clubhouse..."
Jonathan
Jan 05, 2021 12:12pm
Finally...Time for British guests to go home!
Ash20
Jan 05, 2021 12:17pm
Pakistan will be all out at 194 o 196 runs in second innings tomorrow.
Jonathan
Jan 05, 2021 12:18pm
@ABCD$, its good to have connection in the high places, no performance but a permanent place in team! Priceless! Waderism continues in all fields!
Dr Iqbal Farmani
Jan 05, 2021 12:27pm
Another feather in cap of black caps
