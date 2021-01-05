Dawn Logo

Pakistan, US reaffirm pledge to work for Afghan peace

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated 05 Jan 2021
In this file photo, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller meet Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to continue cooperating with each other for peace in Afghanistan.

The resolve was expressed in a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) after a meeting between Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa and US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Amb Zalmay Khalilzad.

“During the meeting matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed,” the ISPR said.

“Both reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels,” it added.

The meeting took place a day before the intra-Afghan talks are set to resume in Qatar’s capital Doha after a three-week recess. The two sides were negotiating the agenda of the talks when they went on the break.

The talks started in September and progressed at a snail’s pace before the two sides were able to agree on the ‘principles and procedures’. The dialogue has, moreover, so far taken place under the shadows of increased violence.

Taliban have been refusing to discuss ceasefire and are believed to be instead using violence as a leverage during talks. The Afghan government negotiating team is, meanwhile, expec­ted to once again push for ceasefire when the talks resume.

Taliban, meanwhile, also accuse US forces of carrying out air strikes against them in violation of the Feb 2020 agreement signed between them, which paved the way for the start of intra-Afghan dialogue and phased withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

The US has reduced the number of its troops from nearly 12,000 in February last year to about 2,500 currently. The plan is to complete the withdrawal by May if things on the ground improve. It is unclear if incoming US President Joe Biden would abide by the agreement with Taliban or would insist on keeping back a residual force.

Pakistan provided extensive cooperation to the US first in reaching an agreement with Taliban and later in overcoming the hurdles that came in the way at subsequent stages.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan and the region,” the ISPR said.

Published in Dawn, Jannuary 5th, 2021

Pak Afghan Ties , Pak US Ties , Taliban Talks
Comments (3)
Fastrack
Jan 05, 2021 07:34am
Sad Indian trolls be like, "But RSS said USA not talking to Pakistan. Liars."
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 05, 2021 07:42am
Pledges do not materialize into aid and loans. Stop building castles in the air.
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Jan 05, 2021 07:46am
@Fastrack, Nobody is crying for this sir. We have enough internal problems to worry about
Reply Recommend 0

