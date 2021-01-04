Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2021

Tibetans in exile vote in India for political leader

APUpdated 04 Jan 2021
Lobsang Sangay, the president of the Tibetan government-in-exile serving his second and final term, gets his finger marked before casting his vote in Dharmsala on Jan 3. — AP
DHARMSALA: Hundreds of Tibetans in exile braved the rain and cold on Sunday in India’s northern city of Dharmsala, where the exiled government is based, and voted for their new political leader as the current officeholders five-year term nears its end.

The voters wore masks, maintained social distance and used hand sanitizer as they cast their ballots during the first round of the election. Many assisted elderly voters to fill the correct forms.

In this first phase of voting, two candidates for the top government post of president will be shortlisted, including 90 parliamentarians. The second and final round of voting will take place in April.

By this we are sending a clear message to Beijing that Tibet is under occupation but Tibetans in exile are free. And given a chance, an opportunity, we prefer democracy, said Lobsang Sangay, who will soon be finishing his second and final term as the Tibetan political leader. No matter what you do, the pride of Tibetans, the sense of Tibetans, is to be democratic and practice democracy.

Formed in 1959, Tibet’s government-in-exile now called the Central Tibetan Administration has executive, judiciary and legislative branches, with candidates for the office of sikyong, or president, elected since 2011 by popular vote.

China says Tibet has historically been part of its territory since the mid-13th century, and its Communist Party has governed the Himalayan region since 1951. But many Tibetans say that they were effectively independent for most of their history, and that the Chinese government wants to exploit their resource-rich region while crushing their cultural identity.

The Dalai Lama, the Tibetans’ exiled spiritual leader, and his followers have been living in Dhar­msala since they fled Tibet after a failed 1959 uprising against Chinese rule.

Many young Tibetans are contesting the parliamentary election this year. As the Dalai Lama grows older, there is a growing realisation among the Tibetan youth that they should participate more in the government.

As somebody who has studied technology, I believe I can try and make the parliamentary communications more secure and fill the gaps in information database, said Lobsang Sither, 38, who is contesting the current election.

Sither said that the previous governments have largely focused on the Tibetan diaspora and not enough on Tibetans inside Tibet.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2021

Sarcasm
Jan 04, 2021 09:03am
Pakistan must support China.
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 04, 2021 09:07am
Pakistan, any concern? You used to be champion of democracy and human rights!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 04, 2021 09:09am
More futile efforts to cause unrest in neighbouring counties. More failure for Mischief India.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 04, 2021 09:10am
India is the hub of unrest in the region.
Reply Recommend 0

