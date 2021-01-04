Dawn Logo

Pakistan urges UN to get Asiya Andrabi released

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated 04 Jan 2021
Pakistan has approached the UN secretary general in New York and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva to seek an immediate release of Kashmiri activist and poli­tical leader, Asiya Andrabi. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has approached the UN secretary general in New York and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva to seek an immediate release of Kashmiri activist and poli­tical leader, Asiya Andrabi, who is incarcerated in the infamous Tihar Jail in India.

According to the Foreign Office, the top UN officials have been informed that Ms Andrabi’s life is in danger owing to imminent risk of persecutory conviction by a sham court on Jan 18, 2021.

As a human rights activist and an ardent advocate of women empowerment, Ms Andrabi has worked tire­lessly for social reforms and realisation of fundamental freedoms for the people of the Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for over four decades.

She founded an organisa­tion called Dukhtaran-e-Millat, which is one of the biggest women rights organisations in IIOJK, wor­king on women’s education, empowerment, well-being and protection — especially against sexual violence and abuse at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Asiya Andrabi has been under illegal and inhuman incarceration for more than 15 years on fabricated charges under draconian laws aimed at perpetuating India’s occupation of IIOJK through brutalisation of Kashmiri people.

The Indian authorities have now put Ms Andrabi on trial on trumped up charges, deliberately accelerated the trial, and set aside due process, reflecting malicious intent with clear indications of looming judicial murder.

“India’s blatant attempts to portray the legitimate Kashmiri struggle as “terrorism”, and to prosecute its leaders through concocted cases, is a clear violation of the UN Charter, UN Security Council and UN General Assembly resolutions, and international human rights and humanitarian law,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pakistan has also called upon the United Nations to urge India to drop all fabricated charges against Ms Andrabi, her husband and her associates, and provide them complete legal protection, including the right to a free and fair trial, release all detainees, especially political prisoners and human rights defenders in IIOJK, repeal draconian laws such as AFSPA, PSA, and UAPA, allow UN-supervised investigations into cases of extra-judicial executions and other serious and systematic human rights violations, and fully implement all recommendations of the two Kashmir reports of OHCHR, including the establishment of a UN Commission of Inquiry.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2021

Mashaal
Jan 04, 2021 07:48am
Stop wasting time. Dont interfere in internal affairs of another country
Reply Recommend 0
@csp
Jan 04, 2021 08:17am
Another day another show.
Reply Recommend 0
Test Viron
Jan 04, 2021 08:20am
So much pain for an Indian national but no pain for hundreds who languish in Pakistani jails without so much as being charged. Something smells fishy here.
Reply Recommend 0
BugTrack
Jan 04, 2021 08:21am
None of Pakistan's business!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Jan 04, 2021 08:32am
Their country their rules!!
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Jan 04, 2021 08:34am
Release Dr. Afridi.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN LOVE
Jan 04, 2021 08:36am
Respect countries' internal matter , judiciary & internal democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 04, 2021 08:36am
Let's mind our own business...
Reply Recommend 0
Sachin
Jan 04, 2021 08:36am
Pakistan should first allow UN to freely talk in depth to any political prisoners or bad militants in Pakistani jails
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 04, 2021 08:37am
What's about the missing persons in lok and Balochistan and Gilgit baltidtan
Reply Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jan 04, 2021 08:37am
Shame on cruel India.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jan 04, 2021 08:44am
Might is right but arrogance will not last forever as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Ss
Jan 04, 2021 08:44am
And what about lakhs of minorities languishing in pakistani jails for no fault but refusing to convert.
Reply Recommend 0
AK47
Jan 04, 2021 08:48am
Look who is talking about Human Rights?
Reply Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Jan 04, 2021 09:03am
Time wasting
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 04, 2021 09:03am
Pakistan is more concerned about Indian than Pakistani people.
Reply Recommend 0
K Rana
Jan 04, 2021 09:04am
No terrorist will release but will teach them a lesson a hard lesson. Go UN or anywhere.
Reply Recommend 0

