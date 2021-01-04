Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2021

TLP warns of protest if French envoy not expelled

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 04 Jan 2021
People queue up to attend the Chehlum of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan former head Khadim Hussain Rizvi near Yateem Khana Chowk on Multan Road. — White Star
People queue up to attend the Chehlum of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan former head Khadim Hussain Rizvi near Yateem Khana Chowk on Multan Road. — White Star

LAHORE: The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has threatened to relaunch its protest if the government does not fulfill its promise of expelling the French ambassador by Feb 17 on the issue of blasphemy of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“We’re bound to honour the agreement till Feb 17. A war for (protecting) the honour of the Prophet (SAW) has been waged. If someone has some misunderstanding, it must be removed as we pledge that there shall be no delay in taking a decision after February 17,” the newly-appointed leader of the TLP, Maulana Saad Rizvi, said at the chehlum of his father and founder of the outfit, Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

Khadim Rizvi died on Nov 19, 2020, two days after the TLP signed an agreement with the government for ending its protest in Islamabad on the publications of caricatures of the Prophet of Islam (SAW) in France.

The agreement read the government would get a decision made by the Parliament regarding expulsion of the French ambassador within three months and it would not appoint its ambassador to France and release all the arrested workers of the TLP. The government will not register any case against the TLP leaders or workers even after it calls off the sit-in.

The last two demands were met immediately but a decision on the first two is still pending.

“If you have forgotten the promise, see our history. Now we’re even more ready to die (for the honour of the Prophet (SAW)). You’ve got time until Feb 17 to expel the French ambassador,” Saad warned the government while addressing thousands of the TLP workers attending the chehlum.

He said he had become a leader from among the party workers and thus fully understood the aspirations of the workers and added that earlier the workers would come for financial donations for the cause but they were now coming to offer their lives.

He said the TLP was bound to honour the commitment made with the government for waiting for three months to let the rulers enact laws through the Parliament on severing diplomatic ties with France but it would not keep quiet after the deadline.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Baazigar
Jan 04, 2021 09:25am
What about the money owed to French ?
Reply Recommend 0
K
Jan 04, 2021 10:08am
Oh yes French will understand attack on freedom of expression.
Reply Recommend 0
Jai
Jan 04, 2021 10:16am
@Baazigar, That's forgotten. They don't mind taking French money.
Reply Recommend 0
sudhi
Jan 04, 2021 10:21am
good
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Growth versus stability
Updated 04 Jan 2021

Growth versus stability

The time of reckoning is fast approaching; the govt must deliver on its promises with less than two and a half years left.
Money talks
04 Jan 2021

Money talks

The US will lose its coveted ‘number one’ slot.
Game of thrones
Updated 03 Jan 2021

Game of thrones

It is always posturing. After all, if the next elections were to be free and fair, what more would you gain?...

Editorial

04 Jan 2021

Sanctity of contracts

No one will be held accountable for the steep cost that Pakistan has been compelled to pay for official incompetence.
04 Jan 2021

Circular debt

THE government’s plan to settle the outstanding dues of IPPs amounting to Rs450bn in three tranches is only the...
04 Jan 2021

Clean water

MUCH has been said and written about the persistent shortage of clean drinking water in the country. However, no...
Updated 03 Jan 2021

Opposition unity

THE new announcement by the Pakistan Democratic Movement that it will participate in the upcoming by-polls is a...
03 Jan 2021

Rs10m fine

THANKFULLY, there are some quarters in Pakistan willing to use their authority to signal the unacceptability of...
03 Jan 2021

Uneasy times

WITH only a few weeks left before Donald Trump exits the White House, the situation in the Middle East —...