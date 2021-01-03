Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2021

At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger — security sources

Reuters 03 Jan 2021
The West African nation has previously suffered attacks by Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. — AFP/ File
The West African nation has previously suffered attacks by Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. — AFP/ File

At least 70 civilians were killed in simultaneous attacks on two villages by suspected Islamist militants in Niger, near the border zone with Mali, security sources said on Saturday.

About 49 villagers were killed and 17 people wounded in the village of Tchombangou, said one of the security sources, who requested anonymity.

A second source, a senior official in Niger’s interior ministry who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said that around 30 other villagers had been killed in the village of Zaroumdareye.

Niger’s government was not immediately available to comment.

The West African nation, a former French colony, has previously suffered attacks by Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. Attacks near the western border with Mali and Burkina Faso, and the southeastern border with Nigeria, killed hundreds of people last year.

In August, six French tourists and their local guide and driver were killed by gunmen riding motorcycles in southwestern Niger.

The area is home to the last West African giraffes. It was believed to be the first such attack on tourists in the area, a popular attraction in the country thanks to its unique population of West African or Niger giraffes.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Science
Jan 03, 2021 09:53pm
This is why Islamophobia exists but lecturer will close the eye and will not even condemn this act.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango
Jan 03, 2021 10:07pm
....of peace
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Jan 03, 2021 10:14pm
Any lecture on Islamophobia??
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

PDM obits are premature
03 Jan 2021

PDM obits are premature

After warding off threats to its unity, is the opposition any closer to its ultimate goal?...
Ban sale of acid
03 Jan 2021

Ban sale of acid

The casual sale of this liquid remains a constant threat to women...
Disinfo perils
02 Jan 2021

Disinfo perils

It is shocking how often women don’t know their rights.

Editorial

Updated 03 Jan 2021

Opposition unity

THE new announcement by the Pakistan Democratic Movement that it will participate in the upcoming by-polls is a...
03 Jan 2021

Rs10m fine

THANKFULLY, there are some quarters in Pakistan willing to use their authority to signal the unacceptability of...
03 Jan 2021

Uneasy times

WITH only a few weeks left before Donald Trump exits the White House, the situation in the Middle East —...
02 Jan 2021

Amnesty extension

THE decision to extend the construction amnesty scheme was widely anticipated. Prime Minister Imran Khan described...
Updated 02 Jan 2021

IHK killings

AS 2021 begins, there are few signs that New Delhi is willing to change its tried, tested and failed methods in...
02 Jan 2021

Nursing excellence

IN a refreshing bit of news, eight Pakistani nurses and midwives have been included among the Global-2020 100...