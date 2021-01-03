At least 11 coal miners shot dead in Balochistan's Mach area after being kidnapped

At least 11 coal miners were killed in the Mach area of Balochistan on Sunday after armed militants kidnapped them and took them to a nearby area before opening fire at close range.

Police authorities said the miners were on the way to work when armed militants kidnapped them and took them to the nearby mountains. Several miners were injured in the shooting, many of them critically, officials added.

The injured miners were shifted to Mach Hospital, said police.

However, Quetta Deputy Commissioner Murad Kaas later said that 11 of the miners had died while four were injured.

So far, no case has been registered, the DC added.

A heavy contingent of police, Frontier Corps, and district administration officials reached the site after the incident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani "strongly condemned the tragic incident".

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also condemned the "brutal massacre", terming it "the worst form of terrorism".

In a statement, Bilawal called on the government to take action and provide protection to miners working in the coalfields.

The PPP chairperson also asked the federal and provincial governments to provide "compensation to the families of the miners and ensure that such incidents do not occur again".

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that security forces had surrounded the area and started the investigation. "[We] will bring the terrorists to justice," he vowed.

Restive province

There has been an uptick in violence in restive Balochistan, with several incidents of terrorism being reported last year.

On October 16, seven soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and seven security guards were martyred in an 'encounter' with a "large number of terrorists" while escorting a convoy of state-run Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara.

The convoy was on its way to Karachi from Gwadar when it came under attack.

In April 2019, at least 14 people, including 11 personnel of Navy, Air Force and Coast Guards, were killed by gunmen after they were picked out with the help of their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and offloaded from seven buses in the Buzi Pass area near Ormara.

The incident had taken place on the Makran Coastal Highway linking Karachi with the port city of Gwadar. The buses were going to Gwadar from Karachi.

An alliance of three banned militant organisations — the Balochistan Liberation Front, Balochistan Republican Army and Baloch Republican Guard — had claimed responsibility for the killings.