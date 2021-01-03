Dawn Logo

At least 11 coal miners shot dead in Balochistan's Mach area after being kidnapped

Syed Ali ShahUpdated 03 Jan 2021
At least 11 coalminers in the Mach area of Balochistan were killed on Sunday after armed militants kidnapped them and took them to a nearby area before shooting and critically injuring them. — Reuters/File
At least 11 coalminers in the Mach area of Balochistan were killed on Sunday after armed militants kidnapped them and took them to a nearby area before shooting and critically injuring them.

At least 11 coal miners were killed in the Mach area of Balochistan on Sunday after armed militants kidnapped them and took them to a nearby area before opening fire at close range.

Police authorities said the miners were on the way to work when armed militants kidnapped them and took them to the nearby mountains. Several miners were injured in the shooting, many of them critically, officials added.

The injured miners were shifted to Mach Hospital, said police.

However, Quetta Deputy Commissioner Murad Kaas later said that 11 of the miners had died while four were injured.

So far, no case has been registered, the DC added.

A heavy contingent of police, Frontier Corps, and district administration officials reached the site after the incident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani "strongly condemned the tragic incident".

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also condemned the "brutal massacre", terming it "the worst form of terrorism".

In a statement, Bilawal called on the government to take action and provide protection to miners working in the coalfields.

The PPP chairperson also asked the federal and provincial governments to provide "compensation to the families of the miners and ensure that such incidents do not occur again".

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that security forces had surrounded the area and started the investigation. "[We] will bring the terrorists to justice," he vowed.

Restive province

There has been an uptick in violence in restive Balochistan, with several incidents of terrorism being reported last year.

On October 16, seven soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and seven security guards were martyred in an 'encounter' with a "large number of terrorists" while escorting a convoy of state-run Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara.

The convoy was on its way to Karachi from Gwadar when it came under attack.

In April 2019, at least 14 people, including 11 personnel of Navy, Air Force and Coast Guards, were killed by gunmen after they were picked out with the help of their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and offloaded from seven buses in the Buzi Pass area near Ormara.

The incident had taken place on the Makran Coastal Highway linking Karachi with the port city of Gwadar. The buses were going to Gwadar from Karachi.

An alliance of three banned militant organisations — the Balochistan Liberation Front, Balochistan Republican Army and Baloch Republican Guard — had claimed responsibility for the killings.

F-35
Jan 03, 2021 11:58am
Another feather in the cap of visionary PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabash
Jan 03, 2021 11:58am
Govt should set with the militant and resolve their problems.
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Jan 03, 2021 12:04pm
This is unfortunate. The only solution is the development of Baluchistan and real democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
RK Singh
Jan 03, 2021 12:17pm
This is too Mach.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 03, 2021 12:35pm
Desperate, disgraceful India. Enemy number one of the Baloch.
Reply Recommend 0
Science
Jan 03, 2021 12:36pm
No police or army or investigation agency to protect common public of Pakistan , blaming others and closing the chapter is being done.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 03, 2021 12:38pm
Tragic news. The only country that plans and wants mischief in Baluchistan today is India. Shameless, disgraceful, pathetic India. But can it succeed? Not in a thousand years!
Reply Recommend 0
sandip
Jan 03, 2021 12:39pm
Jadhav is in custody and still violence is not under control
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 03, 2021 12:42pm
Desperate India will never succeed in Baluchistan. This is 2021, not 1971. India came for mischief last year, had to run back with a broken jaw and lost territory.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 03, 2021 12:42pm
@Fastrack yes.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 03, 2021 12:46pm
Why report is not filed?because these are poor labourers?
Reply Recommend 0
MARVEL VIVACITY
Jan 03, 2021 12:49pm
Very sad
Reply Recommend 0
KHAN
Jan 03, 2021 12:50pm
Indian funded terrorist are just good in killing innocents.
Reply Recommend 0
A Khan
Jan 03, 2021 12:51pm
These cowardly tactics by India will backfire on them just like everything else they plot and plan.
Reply Recommend 0

