Five police officials held for killing youth in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Five offic­ials of the capital police’s Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) were arrested and a case registered aga­inst them on charges of killing a 21-year-old man in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A judicial inquiry has been ordered by Islamabad Chief Commissioner Amer Ahmed Ali.

According to the FIR lodged by Nadeem Satti, the victim’s father, his son Osama had a quarrel with officials of the capital police a day earlier who had threa­tened him with dire consequences. On Jan 2, at aro­und 2am, Osama had gone to drop his friend in H-11. When he was returning, the police officials intercepted his vehicle, the FIR said, adding that they then fired at him from all sides, which resulted in his death.

The policemen killed him with proper planning which was a terrorist act, the FIR further stated.

A case was registered with Ramna police station under 7ATA, PPCs 302, 148 and 149.

On the other hand, the police’s Public Relations Office, in a statement, said the police had received a call at around 1:30am that some robbers travelling in a white car had committed robbery in H-13 in the jurisdiction of Shams Colony police station.

Acting on the information, the police personnel deputed on patrol duty tried to stop the white Suzuki car with tinted glasses. Despite repeated calls from the police officials, the driver did not stop, the statement said, adding that the police then chased the vehicle for a good 5-6km but even then the driver did not slow down. Ultimately, the police opened fire at the vehicle, but unfortunately, the driver got hit and succumbed to his injuries, it claimed.

The statement said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan immediately formed an inquiry committee headed by DIG Operations Waqaruddin Syed and ordered the arrest of Sub-Inspector Iftikhar Ahmed and constables Mudassar Mukhtar, Shakeel Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed and Mohammad Mustafa.

The committee would report the facts within 24 hours and strict legal and departmental action would be taken against those responsible, it added.

“Law will take its course and all those involved will be proceeded against,” the statement quoted the IGP as saying.

Talking to mediapersons, Nadeem Satti termed it a terrorist act. “They fired 16-17 bullets at my son, which resulted in his death,” Mr Satti said.

“I appeal to the prime minister, interior minister and the capital administration to provide us justice and take action against those responsible under the anti-terrorism act,” Mr Satti said, adding that his son was not a criminal and the police could have fired at the vehicle’s tyres to stop it.

“Instead they fired directly at the vehicle which is terrorism,” he said.

The victim’s relatives, including his uncles, Naveed and Naseemur Rehman, told media that the incident took place when Osama was returning from H-11 after dropping his friend.

“The CTD officials intercepted him on Srinagar Highway near G-11 signal and fired 22 bullets at the car; six hitting Osama,” the relatives said.

Earlier, the police had declared Osama a robber and terrorist, and their statement was aired on a news channel.

“We are educated and traders by profession and the police dishonoured us and our family,” the young man’s uncles said.

They said Osama had done BBA and joined his father’s printing press in G-10, adding that he was the second child of his parents, having an older brother and younger sister.

According to sources in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Osama was brought dead by officials of Ramna police station at around 2:37am.

During autopsy, the body was found having 11 wounds, including six bullet injuries, the relatives said.

After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family who first took it to their home in G-13/2 and later reached Srinagar Highway where they placed the body on the road and staged protest against the police.

The victims’ relatives demanded judicial inquiry into the incident and also sought a copy of an order in this regard. They demanded an apology from the IGP for declaring Osama a robber and terrorist and have it aired on TV channels.

On the other hand, traffic was thrown haywire due to the protest on Srinagar Highway, disrupting traffic for over three hours.

However, the traffic police managed to divert vehicles on alternative routes, but a large number of cars remained stuck.

Traders from G-9, G-10, G-11 and G-13 also staged demonstrations and shut down their businesses. Later, they joined the main protest on the highway.

Finally, the additional deputy commissioner arrived at the scene and provided the family with the copy of an order of the judicial inquiry. Funeral prayers were then offered on the highway after which the protesters dispersed.

Chief Commissioner Amer Ahmed Ali has asked Additional District Magistrate Rana Mohammad Waqas Anwar to conduct the judicial inquiry and submit a detailed report within five days.

Talking to Dawn, Amer Ahmed Ali said the inquiry was ordered to establish facts and fix responsibility.

“The issue should be investigated properly to determine the true facts,” he added.

The chief commissioner said there was concern among citizens over the incident which should be addressed. A joint team is also being constituted to investigate the incident, he added.

In a late-night development, the chief commissioner constituted a Joint Investigation Team to probe the incident, an order issued in this regard said, adding the JIT included representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, SDPO Ramna Circle and DSP Investigation.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2021