Indian quadcopter shot down in AJK

A CorrespondentUpdated 03 Jan 2021
A PHOTO of the downed Indian spy quadcopter.—Dawn
MUZAFFARABAD: An Indian spy quadcopter was downed along the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the quadcopter had intruded 500 metres on this side of the LOC.

The director general of the ISPR uploaded a post on Twitter @OfficialDGISPR, saying “#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter today in Chakothi Sector along LOC.”

“The quadcopter intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of #LOC,” it said, adding “similarly, on January 1, 2021, another Indian quadcopter was shot down by Pakistan Army in Nausheri Sector along LOC.”

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2021

