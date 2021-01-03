Indian quadcopter shot down in AJK
Updated 03 Jan 2021
MUZAFFARABAD: An Indian spy quadcopter was downed along the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the quadcopter had intruded 500 metres on this side of the LOC.
The director general of the ISPR uploaded a post on Twitter @OfficialDGISPR, saying “#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter today in Chakothi Sector along LOC.”
“The quadcopter intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of #LOC,” it said, adding “similarly, on January 1, 2021, another Indian quadcopter was shot down by Pakistan Army in Nausheri Sector along LOC.”
Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2021