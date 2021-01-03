Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2021

Deaths in air crashes rose last year despite decline in number of flights

Reuters 03 Jan 2021
Soldiers carry a coffin containing the remains of one of the eleven Ukrainian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 plane disaster during a memorial ceremony at the Boryspil International Airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine January 19, 2020. — Reuters/File
Soldiers carry a coffin containing the remains of one of the eleven Ukrainian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 plane disaster during a memorial ceremony at the Boryspil International Airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine January 19, 2020. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: The number of people killed in large commercial airplane crashes in 2020 stood at 299 worldwide, even as the number of crashes fell by more than 50 per cent, a Dutch consulting firm said on Friday.

Aviation consulting firm To70 said in 2020 there were 40 accidents involving large commercial passenger planes, five of which were fatal, resulting in 299 fatalities. In 2019 there were 86 accidents, eight of which were fatal, resulting in 257 fatalities.

Large commercial airplanes had 0.27 fatal accidents per million flights in 2020, To70 said, or one fatal crash every 3.7m flights — up from 0.18 fatal accidents per million flights in 2019.

The decline in crashes came amid a sharp decline in flights due to the coronavirus pandemic. Flightradar24 reported commercial flights it tracked worldwide in 2020 fell 42pc to 24.4m.

More than half of all deaths in the To70 review were the 176 people killed in January 2020 when a Ukrainian plane was shot down in Iranian airspace.

The second deadliest incident of the year happened in Pakistan

The second deadliest incident involved a Pakistan airliner that crashed in May, killing 98.

Large passenger airplanes covered by the statistics are used by nearly all travellers on airlines but exclude small commuter airplanes in service.

Over the last two decades, aviation deaths have been falling dramatically. As recently as 2005, there were 1,015 deaths aboard commercial passenger flights worldwide, the Aviation Safety Network (ASN) said.

Over the last five years, there have been an average of 14 fatal accidents for commercial passenger and cargo planes resulting in 345 deaths annually, ASN said.

In 2017, aviation had its safest year on record worldwide with only two fatal accidents involving regional turboprops that resulted in 13 deaths and no fatal crashes of passenger jets.

The United States has not had a fatal US passenger airline crash since February 2009 and had one fatality due to a US passenger airline accident in that period.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

PDM obits are premature
03 Jan 2021

PDM obits are premature

After warding off threats to its unity, is the opposition any closer to its ultimate goal?...
Ban sale of acid
03 Jan 2021

Ban sale of acid

The casual sale of this liquid remains a constant threat to women...
Disinfo perils
02 Jan 2021

Disinfo perils

It is shocking how often women don’t know their rights.

Editorial

Updated 03 Jan 2021

Opposition unity

THE new announcement by the Pakistan Democratic Movement that it will participate in the upcoming by-polls is a...
03 Jan 2021

Rs10m fine

THANKFULLY, there are some quarters in Pakistan willing to use their authority to signal the unacceptability of...
03 Jan 2021

Uneasy times

WITH only a few weeks left before Donald Trump exits the White House, the situation in the Middle East —...
02 Jan 2021

Amnesty extension

THE decision to extend the construction amnesty scheme was widely anticipated. Prime Minister Imran Khan described...
Updated 02 Jan 2021

IHK killings

AS 2021 begins, there are few signs that New Delhi is willing to change its tried, tested and failed methods in...
02 Jan 2021

Nursing excellence

IN a refreshing bit of news, eight Pakistani nurses and midwives have been included among the Global-2020 100...