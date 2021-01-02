Dawn Logo

FO rubbishes India's 'unwarranted concerns' regarding minority rights in Pakistan

Naveed Siddiqui 02 Jan 2021
FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File

Pakistan on Saturday rubbished "unwarranted assertions" by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the burning down of a Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district earlier this week.

"This is not the first time the Indian government has tried to feign concern for minority rights elsewhere, while being the most egregious and persistent violator of minority rights itself," a statement by FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudri said.

The FO statement comes after India conveyed "serious concerns" to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi at "repeated instances of similar nature against members of the minority community", The Wire reported while quoting official sources.

According to the report, India also asked for the investigation report of the incident to be shared with the Ministry of External Affairs and reiterated the message that the government of Pakistan is "expected to look after the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities".

A similar report was also published by The Hindu.

In a statement released today, the FO spokesman said: "From the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), from the Gujarat massacre of 2002 to the Delhi pogrom of 2020, from the reprehensible demolition of Babri Mosque in 1992 to the despicable acquittal of all the accused by Indian court in 2020, from blaming Muslims for spreading coronavirus to banning of inter-faith marriages, from cow vigilantism and mob lynchings to terming the Muslims of West Bengal ‘termites’ and threatening to ‘throw them into the Bay of Bengal’, from extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris to blatant attempts to turn Muslims into a minority in occupied Kashmir through distribution of ‘fake domicile certificates’, the RSS-BJP regime’s record is replete with instances of gross and systemic violations of the rights of minorities, in particular Muslims."

He stated that as a "perennial purveyor of state-sponsored discrimination against its minorities, India was in no position to pontificate on the state of minority rights elsewhere".

He said that there was a clear difference between the state of minority rights in India and Pakistan based on the fact that the accused in the Karak incident were immediately arrested, orders were issued for restoring the temple, the highest level of judiciary took immediate notice, and the senior political leadership condemned the incident.

"Whereas in India, blatant acts of discrimination against Muslims and other minorities take place with state complicity. The Indian leadership is yet to condemn the perpetrators of the Delhi massacre in February 2020, let alone bring those criminals to justice," the FO statement said, referring to violence in the Indian capital that claimed the lives of at least 50 people.

"Given these incontrovertible facts, the Indian government would be well advised to set its own house in order rather than feigning concern for minority rights elsewhere," the statement concluded.

Subhash
Jan 02, 2021 02:08pm
Rejected outright
Reply Recommend 0
Surya Kant Agrawal
Jan 02, 2021 02:08pm
Good kickback
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 02, 2021 02:08pm
The Foreign Office in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Jan 02, 2021 02:11pm
Champion of human rights dictating Pakistan of rights violations of minorities. What a joke isn't?
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 02, 2021 02:11pm
FO is an expert in lying.
Reply Recommend 0
Ankita
Jan 02, 2021 02:14pm
The two way nonsense continues. Despite the signed agreement between the two countries that they will not interfere in each others internal affairs, Pakistan can not resist victimizing Indian Muslims even when they have on more than one occasion told Pakistan not to interfere, and now India is following suite. India should maintain its values, falling to Pakistan's level is not the answer.
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim Wani
Jan 02, 2021 02:15pm
And we dismiss your dismissal of India's claims.
Reply Recommend 0
Hajira khanum
Jan 02, 2021 02:17pm
Put some other photo in future. This guy looks like a thief.
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 02, 2021 02:17pm
Rejection for the sake of rejection. Getting diplomacy to a new low. No wonder, FM SMQ has Zero credibility in the key capitals.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 02, 2021 02:18pm
After IOK Kashmir, Delhi, Gujarat, Ayodhya, burning Christian miracle church in pnduru town, India should not even utter a word but belt up.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 02, 2021 02:18pm
10/20/2020 India (International Christian Concern) – Last month, a church in India’s Andhra Pradesh state was set on fire by suspected religious extremists. According to the church’s leadership, extremists had issued several threats against the church if the church was not closed down.
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Jan 02, 2021 02:19pm
FO is a joke. It has no credibility at the world forum.
Reply Recommend 0
Jankiram
Jan 02, 2021 02:20pm
Dear Sir, world knows better, it's question of credibility.
Reply Recommend 0
ASHOK
Jan 02, 2021 02:25pm
Why this man always look constipated.
Reply Recommend 0
Ttr
Jan 02, 2021 02:26pm
Muslim population is 16% of indias population. It has grown by 9% since independence What is the hindu population % in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 02, 2021 02:26pm
has he read his own constitution which specifically mentions ahmadis shias hazaras hindus and christians?
Reply Recommend 0
What in a name
Jan 02, 2021 02:29pm
"This is not the first time the INDIAN# government has tried to feign concern for minority rights elsewhere, while being the most egregious and persistent violator of minority rights itself," a statement by FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudri said." # Sorry for typos (error), it sud be INDIAN/PAKISTANI govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 02, 2021 02:38pm
Stay calm FO. This time,India got some stuff in hand & playing on it which would convince the world when co-related with burning of Shrine recently-with murder of 2 Ahmedia people,1of whom was American national-with abrupt release of murderers of Daniel Pearl. We need serious reflection into our sloppy handling of minorities & manage a policy by Ministry of HR in complete colloboration with law& Order organs& ensure implementing severe punishment to those involved in crimes to minoritirs.
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Jan 02, 2021 02:39pm
@Hajira khanum, he looks like a deer caught in headlights!
Reply Recommend 0
Shivaji Ramana
Jan 02, 2021 02:41pm
Jinnah from Mumbai was right when he said Muslims should not live in India. They must have their own state for this purpose. He said we dont want to be a minority in India but a majority in Zindabad Pakistan. Pakistan cares for its minorities ask Bibi in Canada. That is why it is called Islamic Republic of Pakistan and not the Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
wiserneighbour
Jan 02, 2021 02:43pm
Check the minority population in 1947 and 2021,you will know who is really concerned about minority rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Anubhav
Jan 02, 2021 03:41pm
India or the world should not be concerned about burning of Hindu temples in Pakistan as this is normal to Pakistan... enough of this charade, give respect to other faiths as well, not by political words but real action as some really wise men have said in past “actions speaks louder than words”. History is full or incidents where religious bigots have deatroyed whole civilisations in the name of their gods.
Reply Recommend 0
Gan Duimran
Jan 02, 2021 03:41pm
Pakistan must realise that because you propagandise with half truths, exaggerations and alternate reality statements constantly, you have lost credibility and reason world pays no attention.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi
Jan 02, 2021 03:42pm
Getting back in your own currency. Care about your own country, don't show fake concern about other countries. If you are worried, worry about same in more than one country, minorities are in China too.
Reply Recommend 0
@ papi
Jan 02, 2021 03:43pm
Look who is talking
Reply Recommend 0
Browngirl
Jan 02, 2021 03:44pm
FO and it's love affair with the word; reject.
Reply Recommend 0

