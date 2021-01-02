Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 02, 2021

India approves AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

ReutersUpdated 02 Jan 2021
A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which according to the officials will be used as a Covid-19 vaccine handling and distribution center, during the media preview in New Delhi, India on Dec 22. — Reuters/File
A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which according to the officials will be used as a Covid-19 vaccine handling and distribution center, during the media preview in New Delhi, India on Dec 22. — Reuters/File

NEW DELHI: India’s drug regulator on Friday approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The decision clears the vaccine’s rollout in the world’s second-most populous country which, after the United States, has the highest number of Covid-19 infections.

India wants to start administering the vaccine soon, most likely by Wednesday, said one of the sources, both of whom declined to be named ahead of an official announcement expected later in the day.

A representative of India’s Central Drugs Stan­dard Control Organisation (CDSCO), whose experts are meeting for the second time this week, declined to comment.

Britain and Argentina have already authorised the AstraZeneca vaccine for urgent public use.

The CDSCO is also considering emergency-use authorisation applications for vaccines made by Pfizer Inc with Germany’s BioNTech, and by India’s Bharat Biotech.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Kashmir’s future
Updated 02 Jan 2021

Kashmir’s future

The People’s Alliance should publish a black book of repressive laws.
Plots & plans for 2021
02 Jan 2021

Plots & plans for 2021

The wheeling and dealing that will ensue may be the stuff that deals are made of. That done, what next?
Muslims and technology
Updated 02 Jan 2021

Muslims and technology

Without a culture of science Muslims will continue consuming technology without producing much.
Big ideas, bold moves
Updated 01 Jan 2021

Big ideas, bold moves

Many challenges have festered and remained either unaddressed by successive govts, or addressed haltingly.

Editorial

02 Jan 2021

Amnesty extension

THE decision to extend the construction amnesty scheme was widely anticipated. Prime Minister Imran Khan described...
Updated 02 Jan 2021

IHK killings

AS 2021 begins, there are few signs that New Delhi is willing to change its tried, tested and failed methods in...
02 Jan 2021

Nursing excellence

IN a refreshing bit of news, eight Pakistani nurses and midwives have been included among the Global-2020 100...
01 Jan 2021

Year of pain

AS the sun rises on New Year’s Day, there is hope that some semblance of normality will return to the global ...
Updated 01 Jan 2021

Passport drama

Nawaz is a Pakistani national and the deprivation of his passport simply limits his international travel.
01 Jan 2021

Rule of the mob

ON Wednesday, a raucous mob descended on the shrine of a Hindu saint in Teri village, on the outskirts of Karak, KP....