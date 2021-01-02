Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 02, 2021

Ministry to pay 30pc of circular debt to IPPs

Kalbe AliUpdated 02 Jan 2021
The government has decided to pay Rs135 billion out of Rs450bn circular debt and settle the remaining amount by the end of the current calendar year. — File photo
The government has decided to pay Rs135 billion out of Rs450bn circular debt and settle the remaining amount by the end of the current calendar year. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the first meeting with a delegation of the IPPs to discuss payment of circular debt and implementation of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed with the power producers, the government has decided to pay Rs135 billion out of Rs450bn circular debt and settle the remaining amount by the end of the current calendar year.

Sources in the finance ministry said that a delegation of Independent Power Producers’ (IPP) managements held a meeting with Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh a day earlier to discuss the repayment plan for overdue circular debt receivables under the recently signed MoUs.

This was the first meeting in which a workable plan was agreed by both sides. The IPP delegation termed the plan “acceptable” and the government officials said that it was affordable for the government.

It has been agreed that of the total outstanding receivables amounting to Rs450bn, the government will pay 30 per cent now and the remaining payment will take place in equal tranches by June and December.

Sources also said that the next round of meetings between the committee for implementation of MOUs signed with IPPs would take place on Jan 4 and 5 in Islamabad.

The committee is led by Dr Shaikh and comprises of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar, Chairman of Federal Land Commission of Pakistan Babar Yaqoob Fateh Mohammad, who had earlier led the negotiations with IPPs, secretaries of power and finance and the chief executive of Central Power Purchasing Agency.

The meetings will finalise the amendments to the power purchase agreements based on the MoUs signed in Aug 2012.

“The government is expected to renew the agreements with the IPPs, and it is expected to save more than Rs850 billion in the next 10 years,” an official of the finance ministry added, adding that the complete plan was likely to be finalised in several more meetings between the government and the IPPs scheduled in Jan.

On the other hand, the scheduled payment plan will help the IPPs improve their liquidity position and expand the businesses, mainly in the coming energy sources like renewables or coal-based plants in Tharparkar.

The official added that there were limitations for the furnace oil-based power plants, whereas there were several upcoming options in the power sector.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Kashmir’s future
02 Jan 2021

Kashmir’s future

The People’s Alliance should publish a black book of repressive laws.
Plots & plans for 2021
02 Jan 2021

Plots & plans for 2021

The wheeling and dealing that will ensue may be the stuff that deals are made of. That done, what next?
Muslims and technology
Updated 02 Jan 2021

Muslims and technology

Without a culture of science Muslims will continue consuming technology without producing much.
Big ideas, bold moves
Updated 01 Jan 2021

Big ideas, bold moves

Many challenges have festered and remained either unaddressed by successive govts, or addressed haltingly.

Editorial

02 Jan 2021

Amnesty extension

THE decision to extend the construction amnesty scheme was widely anticipated. Prime Minister Imran Khan described...
02 Jan 2021

IHK killings

AS 2021 begins, there are few signs that New Delhi is willing to change its tried, tested and failed methods in...
02 Jan 2021

Nursing excellence

IN a refreshing bit of news, eight Pakistani nurses and midwives have been included among the Global-2020 100...
01 Jan 2021

Year of pain

AS the sun rises on New Year’s Day, there is hope that some semblance of normality will return to the global ...
Updated 01 Jan 2021

Passport drama

Nawaz is a Pakistani national and the deprivation of his passport simply limits his international travel.
01 Jan 2021

Rule of the mob

ON Wednesday, a raucous mob descended on the shrine of a Hindu saint in Teri village, on the outskirts of Karak, KP....