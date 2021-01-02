Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 02, 2021

IHC fines govt officials Rs10m in missing person case

Malik Asad 02 Jan 2021
The Islamabad High Court on Friday imposed a fine of Rs10 million on the authorities for their failure to trace the whereabouts of a missing person. — Dawn/File
The Islamabad High Court on Friday imposed a fine of Rs10 million on the authorities for their failure to trace the whereabouts of a missing person. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move, the Islamabad High Court on Friday imposed a fine of Rs10 million on the authorities for their failure to trace the whereabouts of a missing person.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC declared that the government functionaries responsible for the protection of citizens, including the secretaries of interior and defence, senior superintendent of police and station house officer of Golra police station, had failed to discharge their lawful function.

He pointed out that despite several court directives they had failed to trace the whereabouts of missing person Ghulam Qadir in the last six years.

Justice Kayani disposed of the petition filed by Qadir’s brother after imposing the fine on the authorities and warned that if they failed to recover the missing person in a month, they would face departmental inquiry.

He regretted that the police authorities had failed to discharge their duty.

It may be mentioned that this is the highest-ever fine imposed on the authorities in a missing person’s case. Earlier, the court had imposed a fine of Rs4m fine on the state functionaries in two similar cases.

In August, Justice Kayani had given the authorities seven weeks for recovery of Ghulam Qadir and warned them of issuing a stern order in case of failure.

Qadir went missing in August 2014.

The court regretted that the citizen had been missing for the past six years but the investigation had not reached any conclusion.

Police said the missing citizen might have gone to Afghanistan and an investigation was under way in this regard as well.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Baazigar
Jan 02, 2021 07:49am
Shame
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Kashmir’s future
02 Jan 2021

Kashmir’s future

The People’s Alliance should publish a black book of repressive laws.
Plots & plans for 2021
02 Jan 2021

Plots & plans for 2021

The wheeling and dealing that will ensue may be the stuff that deals are made of. That done, what next?
Muslims and technology
Updated 02 Jan 2021

Muslims and technology

Without a culture of science Muslims will continue consuming technology without producing much.
Big ideas, bold moves
Updated 01 Jan 2021

Big ideas, bold moves

Many challenges have festered and remained either unaddressed by successive govts, or addressed haltingly.

Editorial

02 Jan 2021

Amnesty extension

THE decision to extend the construction amnesty scheme was widely anticipated. Prime Minister Imran Khan described...
02 Jan 2021

IHK killings

AS 2021 begins, there are few signs that New Delhi is willing to change its tried, tested and failed methods in...
02 Jan 2021

Nursing excellence

IN a refreshing bit of news, eight Pakistani nurses and midwives have been included among the Global-2020 100...
01 Jan 2021

Year of pain

AS the sun rises on New Year’s Day, there is hope that some semblance of normality will return to the global ...
Updated 01 Jan 2021

Passport drama

Nawaz is a Pakistani national and the deprivation of his passport simply limits his international travel.
01 Jan 2021

Rule of the mob

ON Wednesday, a raucous mob descended on the shrine of a Hindu saint in Teri village, on the outskirts of Karak, KP....