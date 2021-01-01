PDM's movement will not be aimed only at 'pawn' PM Imran but also his 'backers': Fazl

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that the opposition's movement would not just be directed at the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government but also "his backers", adding that the "establishment has held the entire system hostage by turning Pakistan into a deep state."

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the PDM leaders in Raiwind, the PDM chief said that the alliance had become stronger than before and was even more determined to get rid of this "illegitimate" government.

"Imran Khan is a pawn for [and] the people who did rigging and imposed him upon the nation, we want to make it clear [to them that] we blame the establishment and army leadership for this," said Rehman.

More to follow.