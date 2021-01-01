Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 01, 2021

FIA arrests Karachi religious teacher for 'blackmailing' minor student using her personal photos

Imtiaz AliUpdated 01 Jan 2021
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested on Friday a religious teacher, accused of blackmailing his minor student and her family with her personal pictures. — Creative Commons/File
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested on Friday a religious teacher, accused of blackmailing his minor student and her family with her personal pictures. — Creative Commons/File

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested on Friday a religious teacher, suspected of blackmailing his minor student and her family with her personal pictures.

“The FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle conducted a successful raid in Gulshan-i-Iqbal and arrested the suspect,” said Faizullah Korejo, the agency's additional director at its Cybercrime Reporting Centre in Karachi.

According to Korejo, a “brave mother” reported that she had appointed a Qari (religious teacher) for home tuition to teach the Holy Quran (Arabic) to her children. Later, her 13-year-old daughter complained that she had been “physically abused” by the teacher while studying the Quran at home.

The teenaged girl also complained to her mother that the suspect was in possession of "obscene" pictures of her, on the basis of which he was trying to harass and blackmail her. The suspect later sent the said pictures to the girl's mother via Whatsapp. “The accused was threatening the family that if his unethical demands were not met, he would make the pictures viral on social media,” said Korejo.

After obtaining approval from the competent authority, an FIA team conducted a raid in Gulshan-i-Iqbal to apprehend the suspect. “The Qari has been arrested by the raiding party,” said Korejo, adding that law-enforcement personnel also confiscated the mobile phone in his possession.

“The recovered mobile phone was technically analysed ... obscene image of [the] victim/minor girl [was] found available on whose basis she was being blackmailed, harassed, threatened,” he added.

The minor victim was also given professional counselling by the FIA through a stress counsellor.

The suspect has been booked under Sections 22 and 24 of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and Section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Violence against children
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (19)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mir
Jan 01, 2021 07:39pm
Beware of MullahsThey are predators in the guise of religious preachers.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 01, 2021 07:51pm
Such religious teachers are very common and must be thoroughly screened before even allowing them in home for tuition, both for boys and girls.
Reply Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
Jan 01, 2021 07:58pm
Imagine if it happened in Saudi
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Jan 01, 2021 08:02pm
What is happening in superpower Pakistan,the land of pure?
Reply Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
Jan 01, 2021 08:29pm
@Sarcasm, spiritual people...
Reply Recommend 0
sohail
Jan 01, 2021 08:36pm
The most important thing in this news is: 1. Brave mother stood for her daughter 2. Child was given professional counselling 3. FIA did the right procedure We need to create more awareness for parents about not leaving their kids alone with strangers at any given point and also to make their kids open up with them.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jan 01, 2021 08:41pm
Hats off to this brave & courageous mother for exposing this paedophile who in the garb of religious teacher so blatantly sexually abusing minor students. Such paedophiles, most of them living in poor communities majority posing as madrassas teachers, remaining undetected due to non reporting of their sexual exploits with minors, often resulting in such incidents. There is a need for our human rights ministry to educate community members through mass awareness program to identify such criminals
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Jan 01, 2021 08:43pm
Why mullahas always target minor girls? Even in India in more than 90% rape cases of minors rapists are only muslims...
Reply Recommend 0
Ex PTI
Jan 01, 2021 09:00pm
Sick society
Reply Recommend 0
Amir I
Jan 01, 2021 09:10pm
brave girl and mother to take up this animal
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Jan 01, 2021 09:10pm
very sad but it is happening all over the world
Reply Recommend 0
Narejo
Jan 01, 2021 09:15pm
Bravo to the FIA Team. Simply a crime committed, and reported and the LEA personnel acted and apprehended the culprit. No need to abuse profession, religion, society, country, etc.....
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 01, 2021 09:16pm
@Sarcasm, 'What is happening in superpower Pakistan,the land of pure? Same as happening in Delhi, IOK, Dalit women, but far far less in Pakistan, thankfully.
Reply Recommend 0
Abuismail
Jan 01, 2021 09:43pm
@Zak, worry about pakistan and the girl
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
Jan 01, 2021 09:44pm
@Zak, But brother, is not it highest per million people in universe?
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Jan 01, 2021 09:47pm
whether religious or secular, people should be vary of those teaching their children. unfortunately perverts always choose professions where they can have access to the vulnerable.
Reply Recommend 0
Ss
Jan 01, 2021 09:48pm
But he was following his messenger...no?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr T
Jan 01, 2021 10:23pm
@Hawk, kindly provide us where you found this statistic
Reply Recommend 0
Numair
Jan 01, 2021 10:45pm
Brothers and Sisters, Pleases DO NOT Let any Male in Your Home to work or Teach ,ALONE . You must be present 100% of time. Sexual abuse is common and both boys and girls are targeted ,children are afraid to say anything. my sympathies are with minor child.Thanks
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A people’s census
Updated 01 Jan 2021

A people’s census

When the next census takes place, it must be with the right intent, full preparation and transparency.
Twilight years
01 Jan 2021

Twilight years

Senior citizens have yet to receive the benefits the law promises...
Shades of fascism
Updated 31 Dec 2020

Shades of fascism

In the post-colonial world, many newly independent countries have followed the fascist route.

Editorial

01 Jan 2021

Year of pain

AS the sun rises on New Year’s Day, there is hope that some semblance of normality will return to the global ...
Updated 01 Jan 2021

Passport drama

Nawaz is a Pakistani national and the deprivation of his passport simply limits his international travel.
01 Jan 2021

Rule of the mob

ON Wednesday, a raucous mob descended on the shrine of a Hindu saint in Teri village, on the outskirts of Karak, KP....
Updated 31 Dec 2020

PDM’s differences

Among the PDM parties, it appears that the PPP is alone in its reluctance to resign en masse.
31 Dec 2020

MDCAT controversy

A LARGE number of students from Peshawar to Karachi to Quetta continue to protest against the Pakistan Medical...
31 Dec 2020

New variant arrives

JUST as Pakistan crossed the sobering milestone of 10,000 dead from Covid-19 came the news that at least three cases...