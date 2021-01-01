Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh removed from post

The Punjab government has removed Umar Sheikh from the post of Lahore Capital City Police Officer, it emerged on Friday.

Sheikh has been replaced with Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, who has served as a police officer for 14 years.

A notification issued by the Punjab Services and General Administration Department and signed by the chief secretary, stated: "Muhammad Umar Sheikh (PSP/BS-20), Lahore Capital City Police Officer (in his own pay and scale) is hereby transferred with immediate effect and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police/Deputy Commandant, Punjab Constabulary, Farooqabad against a vacant post."

The former CCPO has had his fair share of controversies during his short term. In September last year, the then serving Punjab IG, Shoaib Dastagir, was removed after he stopped working in protest of alleged comments made by Sheikh.

Sheikh, during a meeting with senior police officers, had allegedly spoken against the provincial police chief. Dastagir had reportedly met the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister and sought a probe into the alleged misconduct by the CCPO and appropriate action. Otherwise, he had asked to be transferred.

More to follow