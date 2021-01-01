Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 01, 2021

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh removed from post

Imran GabolUpdated 01 Jan 2021
Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh. — EOS/File
Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh. — EOS/File

The Punjab government has removed Umar Sheikh from the post of Lahore Capital City Police Officer, it emerged on Friday.

Sheikh has been replaced with Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, who has served as a police officer for 14 years.

A notification issued by the Punjab Services and General Administration Department and signed by the chief secretary, stated: "Muhammad Umar Sheikh (PSP/BS-20), Lahore Capital City Police Officer (in his own pay and scale) is hereby transferred with immediate effect and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police/Deputy Commandant, Punjab Constabulary, Farooqabad against a vacant post."

Read: Promotions of Lahore CCPO, two other senior officers uncertain

The former CCPO has had his fair share of controversies during his short term. In September last year, the then serving Punjab IG, Shoaib Dastagir, was removed after he stopped working in protest of alleged comments made by Sheikh.

Sheikh, during a meeting with senior police officers, had allegedly spoken against the provincial police chief. Dastagir had reportedly met the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister and sought a probe into the alleged misconduct by the CCPO and appropriate action. Otherwise, he had asked to be transferred.

More to follow

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A people’s census
Updated 01 Jan 2021

A people’s census

When the next census takes place, it must be with the right intent, full preparation and transparency.
Twilight years
01 Jan 2021

Twilight years

Senior citizens have yet to receive the benefits the law promises...
Shades of fascism
Updated 31 Dec 2020

Shades of fascism

In the post-colonial world, many newly independent countries have followed the fascist route.

Editorial

01 Jan 2021

Year of pain

AS the sun rises on New Year’s Day, there is hope that some semblance of normality will return to the global ...
Updated 01 Jan 2021

Passport drama

Nawaz is a Pakistani national and the deprivation of his passport simply limits his international travel.
01 Jan 2021

Rule of the mob

ON Wednesday, a raucous mob descended on the shrine of a Hindu saint in Teri village, on the outskirts of Karak, KP....
Updated 31 Dec 2020

PDM’s differences

Among the PDM parties, it appears that the PPP is alone in its reluctance to resign en masse.
31 Dec 2020

MDCAT controversy

A LARGE number of students from Peshawar to Karachi to Quetta continue to protest against the Pakistan Medical...
31 Dec 2020

New variant arrives

JUST as Pakistan crossed the sobering milestone of 10,000 dead from Covid-19 came the news that at least three cases...