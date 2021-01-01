Dawn Logo

2021 will be year of growth, vows PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated 01 Jan 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the new year will be a year of economic growth for Pakistan, adding that the country was already moving in the right direction with essential industries increasing output.

Speaking at an event in Islamabad, the prime minister said the construction industry was already on its way up, which he said was evident from rising cement sales in the country.

"When cement sales are increasing it is a clear sign that construction activity is on the rise," he said.

PM Imran said the textile industry was "producing at capacity for the first time in many years" which he said had given rise to a shortage of labour in the sector.

The premier said these signs were indicating that the country was in the right direction and that Pakistan was the only nation in the subcontinent in that had seen the "fastest recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic".

"Our exports are increasing as compared to our competitors, so Pakistan is headed in the right direction."

More to follow.

