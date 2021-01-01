Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 01, 2021

KSE-100 rallies 1,119 points in intraday trading on first day of new year

Dawn.comUpdated 01 Jan 2021
On the first day of the new year, the stock market kicked off with a bang as the benchmark KSE-100 index rose more than 900 points. — AFP/File
On the first day of the new year, the stock market kicked off with a bang as the benchmark KSE-100 index rose more than 900 points. — AFP/File

On the first day of the new year, the stock market kicked off with a bang as the benchmark KSE-100 index rose nearly 1,119 points during intraday trading.

The index — which had closed at 43,755 on Dec 31— had risen 918 points to 44,673 at around 11:30am.

It reached the day's high at 44,875 by gaining 1,119 points during the session. At the market's close, the index settled at 44,435, showing an increase of 679.42 points — or 1.55 per cent — since the start of today's trading.

On Thursday, shares had ended the year 2020 at a 30-month high.

Deputy Head of Research at AKD Securities, Ali Asghar Poonwala, while talking to Dawn.com, said the reason behind the new-year rally was an expectation that liquidity will improve in the power supply chain.

"It's mostly from the market grapevine indicating improved liquidity in the power chain, with clearances made in November and December resting higher than usual.

"This fueled a bullish sentiment in an otherwise neglected independent power producers (IPPs) and the state oil marketing company PSO (Pakistan State Oil) which remained marred by circular debt related dues."

He added that a possible hike in the base consumer tariff by the government — a core requirement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — will improve liquidity further.

On Thursday, the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 60.62 points to close 2020 at 43,755, which was about the same as closing at the 30-month high of 43,767 points seen on Dec 17. On an annualised basis, the index provided a return of 7pc.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A people’s census
Updated 01 Jan 2021

A people’s census

When the next census takes place, it must be with the right intent, full preparation and transparency.
Twilight years
01 Jan 2021

Twilight years

Senior citizens have yet to receive the benefits the law promises...
Shades of fascism
Updated 31 Dec 2020

Shades of fascism

In the post-colonial world, many newly independent countries have followed the fascist route.

Editorial

01 Jan 2021

Year of pain

AS the sun rises on New Year’s Day, there is hope that some semblance of normality will return to the global ...
Updated 01 Jan 2021

Passport drama

Nawaz is a Pakistani national and the deprivation of his passport simply limits his international travel.
01 Jan 2021

Rule of the mob

ON Wednesday, a raucous mob descended on the shrine of a Hindu saint in Teri village, on the outskirts of Karak, KP....
Updated 31 Dec 2020

PDM’s differences

Among the PDM parties, it appears that the PPP is alone in its reluctance to resign en masse.
31 Dec 2020

MDCAT controversy

A LARGE number of students from Peshawar to Karachi to Quetta continue to protest against the Pakistan Medical...
31 Dec 2020

New variant arrives

JUST as Pakistan crossed the sobering milestone of 10,000 dead from Covid-19 came the news that at least three cases...