GB official’s guards arrested for torturing taxi driver

GILGIT: Two police guards of the assistant commissioner Jaglot were arrested here the other day for torturing a taxi driver as people took to the streets in Hunza, Nagar and Gilgit, demanding strict action against the accused.

According to an application moved with the Karakoram International University police station in Gilgit, a government vehicle (Vigo PG-562) hit a taxi on the KIU Road on Tuesday evening and sped away.

When the taxi driver identified Saeed Abbas of Nagar started chasing the government vehicle to claim compensation for the damage, the AC’s bodyguards took him out of the vehicle and started beating him, causing him to bleed from head and nose.

Later, the accused fled from the scene, and passersby took the injured taxi driver to a hospital in unconscious condition.

The incident triggered protest demonstrations in Gilgit, Nagar and Hunza, with the protesters demanding action against the culprits. The protesters blocked roads in Nagar Khas and Murtazaabad of Hunza, and the KKH and chanted slogans against the accused.

The civil society activists also held a protest demonstration on the Khazana Road in Gilgit. They vowed to continue the protest till action was not taken against the culprits.

Gilgit Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed met with the protesters and told them that an FIR had been registered against the accused, who had also been taken into custody.

The deputy commissioner said as per the initial investigation, the assistant commissioner was not present in the vehicle when it hit the taxi. The protesters dispersed after the deputy commissioner’s assurance.

Later, Mr Naveed Ahmed visited the injured driver in hospital and enquired after him.

