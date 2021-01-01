Dawn Logo

GB official’s guards arrested for torturing taxi driver

A CorrespondentUpdated 01 Jan 2021
Two police guards of the assistant commissioner Jaglot were arrested here the other day for torturing a taxi driver. – Creative Commons/File

GILGIT: Two police guards of the assistant commissioner Jaglot were arrested here the other day for torturing a taxi driver as people took to the streets in Hunza, Nagar and Gilgit, demanding strict action against the accused.

According to an application moved with the Karakoram International University police station in Gilgit, a government vehicle (Vigo PG-562) hit a taxi on the KIU Road on Tuesday evening and sped away.

When the taxi driver identified Saeed Abbas of Nagar started chasing the government vehicle to claim compensation for the damage, the AC’s bodyguards took him out of the vehicle and started beating him, causing him to bleed from head and nose.

Later, the accused fled from the scene, and passersby took the injured taxi driver to a hospital in unconscious condition.

The incident triggered protest demonstrations in Gilgit, Nagar and Hunza, with the protesters demanding action against the culprits. The protesters blocked roads in Nagar Khas and Murtazaabad of Hunza, and the KKH and chanted slogans against the accused.

The civil society activists also held a protest demonstration on the Khazana Road in Gilgit. They vowed to continue the protest till action was not taken against the culprits.

Gilgit Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed met with the protesters and told them that an FIR had been registered against the accused, who had also been taken into custody.

The deputy commissioner said as per the initial investigation, the assistant commissioner was not present in the vehicle when it hit the taxi. The protesters dispersed after the deputy commissioner’s assurance.

Later, Mr Naveed Ahmed visited the injured driver in hospital and enquired after him.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2021

F-35
Jan 01, 2021 08:08am
GB has been abused by Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Ex PTI
Jan 01, 2021 08:51am
Politicians Badmashi no longer acceptable.
Reply Recommend 0
W M
Jan 01, 2021 09:04am
All of these guards and their vigos/police escorts should be banned. These elite rulers are not the British Raj ruling us,these people are abusing us and using our resources for their fun and games. Pakistan is a poor country,hilt deep in debt. Shame on this govt and the past ones. If you are worried about your life stay at home.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Jan 01, 2021 09:14am
GB democracy in action.
Reply Recommend 0

