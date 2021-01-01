Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 01, 2021

Mufti Muneeb announces drive against FATF-related law

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 01 Jan 2021
In this file photo, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Only a day after his removal as head of the Ruet-i-Hilal Com­­mittee, Mufti Munee­bur Rehman on Thursday announced laun­ching of a campaign against the government under aegis of the newly-established Tehreek Tahaffuz-i-Masajid-o-Madaris over a legislation related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that was passed in a joint sitting of the parliament in September.

The announcement was made by Mufti Muneeb himself at a conference that had been organised by the new group. Ulema belonging to various seminaries of the Deobandi and Ahl-i-Hadees schools of thought attended the conference.

At the conference it was announced that implementation of the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill 2020, which was adopted by the parliament amid protests by opposition parties, would be resisted.

The speakers declared that the law had been imposed under a conspiracy against Islamic institutions, in the garb of registration of religious seminaries.

Mufti Muneeb said the act had been passed by the parliament under pressure from the FATF. “Religious restrictions are not accepted in an Islamic republic like Pakistan and if authorities try to impose them, we will resist them,” he said.

Secretary General of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F Mau­­lana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said clerics in the parliament were the “first line of defence against any law that was contrary to Islam. He said the prime minister should take another U-turn and withdraw the act.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2021

FATF
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 01, 2021 08:11am
What a joke. Exactly one day after removal from office that never served to unite Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 01, 2021 08:12am
Muneeb ji should join the 11 man looter party as 12th man.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 01, 2021 08:12am
You wanted the appointment for life? Disgusting.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Tanvir
Jan 01, 2021 08:14am
FATF is a big problem for the country. So help the government in hour of need. You have been serving this job for a very long time
Reply Recommend 0
Yasio
Jan 01, 2021 08:15am
Everyone is fighting for his salary
Reply Recommend 0
Yasio
Jan 01, 2021 08:16am
Difficult to be jobless i guess for anyone
Reply Recommend 0
Ayub
Jan 01, 2021 08:31am
How old is he?
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 01, 2021 08:39am
Long live FATF.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay Sharma
Jan 01, 2021 08:53am
He is 100% correct.
Reply Recommend 0
waqas
Jan 01, 2021 09:11am
hypocrite comes in all shapes and sizes
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A people’s census
Updated 01 Jan 2021

A people’s census

When the next census takes place, it must be with the right intent, full preparation and transparency.
Twilight years
01 Jan 2021

Twilight years

Senior citizens have yet to receive the benefits the law promises...
Shades of fascism
Updated 31 Dec 2020

Shades of fascism

In the post-colonial world, many newly independent countries have followed the fascist route.

Editorial

01 Jan 2021

Year of pain

AS the sun rises on New Year’s Day, there is hope that some semblance of normality will return to the global ...
Updated 01 Jan 2021

Passport drama

Nawaz is a Pakistani national and the deprivation of his passport simply limits his international travel.
01 Jan 2021

Rule of the mob

ON Wednesday, a raucous mob descended on the shrine of a Hindu saint in Teri village, on the outskirts of Karak, KP....
Updated 31 Dec 2020

PDM’s differences

Among the PDM parties, it appears that the PPP is alone in its reluctance to resign en masse.
31 Dec 2020

MDCAT controversy

A LARGE number of students from Peshawar to Karachi to Quetta continue to protest against the Pakistan Medical...
31 Dec 2020

New variant arrives

JUST as Pakistan crossed the sobering milestone of 10,000 dead from Covid-19 came the news that at least three cases...