Durrani meets Fazl to coax him into avoiding confrontation

Zulqernain TahirUpdated 01 Jan 2021
Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) secretary general Muhammad Ali Durrani. — Photo courtesy Facebook/File

LAHORE: A day before an important huddle of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Jati Umra, Raiwind, to hammer out the issue of en mass resignations from the assemblies, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) secretary general Mohammad Ali Durrani called on PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday night to convey to him a “message” about finding some other way instead of pursuing a collision course that may lead to wrapping up of the “democratic system”.

This is Mr Durrani’s second meeting with the PDM leadership within a week. Earlier, he met PML-N president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail, asking him to play a role in convincing the opposition not to quit assemblies and initiation of a grand dialogue.

Maryam Nawaz, who is acting as de facto president of the PML-N in the absence of Mr Shehbaz, had expressed her “annoyance” over Durrani-Shehbaz meeting and pointed at the establishment for arranging this meeting without the consent of Mr Shehbaz or the party. She categorically declared that the time for any kind of dialogue was over.

Maulana Fazl, who is also chief of JUI-F, told reporters after the meeting that there was no room for talks with the PTI government.

“There can be dialogue (with the powers that be) only if Prime Minister Imran Khan resigns and fresh elections are called,” he made it clear.

Talks are possible only after Imran resigns, insists PDM chief

The Maulana said engaging in dialogue with the government at this stage would amount to disappointing the people of Pakistan.

“Today Pakistan’s economy has been weakened. The country has no friend in the region. Saudi Arabia and UAE, which provided us funds to strengthen our foreign reserves, are taking back their money. The government has taken loan from China to return the Saudi money at a huge rate of 14 per cent markup.”

He said those who had brought the PTI to power should realise that every day of the PTI government would be a step towards destruction.

Asked whether PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was not coming to attend the Jati Umra meeting of PDM on Friday (today), he said it was not necessary for every leader of the opposition alliance to attend all of its meetings.

Earlier, Ms Nawaz had said that the PPP chairman would explain his party’s position over resignations and the fate of the Sindh government.

The Central Executive Committee of the PPP had decided that the party would take part in coming Senate elections and by-polls, showing that it has no intention to resign from assemblies before the Senate polls.

Mr Durrani told reporters that he had conveyed to the Maulana a message from his party chief Sibghatullah Rashidi, better known as Pir Pagaro.

Mr Durrani had been a federal minister during Musharraf regime and is considered close to the establishment. The PML-F is an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

Mr Durrani said that the “collision course” the PDM, was going to adopt would have “serious consequences”.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2021

Comments (4)
Fastrack
Jan 01, 2021 07:58am
No NRO, no compromise, no fear- just seeking The Almighty's help as he does what is right. Thanks for not betraying the nation's trust dear Khan. We are all with you.
Reply
F-35
Jan 01, 2021 08:07am
Imran Khan Niazi will have to pay a heavy price for destroying democracy.
Reply
Fastrack
Jan 01, 2021 08:10am
Hope you know how to coax the Maulana. Don't go unprepared or empty handed.
Reply
Alright
Jan 01, 2021 08:10am
Back door diplomacy by IK
Reply

