'Public relief' in focus: PM Imran approves Rs2.31 hike in petrol price

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved a hike of Rs2.31 per litre in the price of petrol, a little over one-fifth of what the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had sought, while keeping in view "relief" for the public, according to an official statement.

The premier also approved an increase of Rs1.80 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel (HSD).

The price of kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO), meanwhile, were jacked up by Rs3.36 per litre and Rs3.95, respectively.

"While considering relief for the people, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the minimum possible increase in prices of petroleum products against Ogra's recommendations," the Prime Minsiter's Office said in a statement.

The regulatory body had sought a rise of Rs10.68 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs8.37 in diesel's price. Petrol is mostly used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws and two-wheelers, while the HSD is mostly used in heavy transport vehicles, trains and agricultural engines like trucks, buses, tractors, tube-wells and threshers, etc.

It had also recommended a Rs10.92 per litre increase in the price of kerosene, which is mostly used by unscrupulous elements for mixing with petrol and to some extent for lighting in very remote areas. Orga had further sought a Rs14.87 per litre hike in the price of LDO, which is consumed by flour mills and a couple of power plants.

Earlier this month, the government had increased the prices of all petroleum products by three to eight per cent for the next 16 days. On December 15, the ex-depot prices of HSD and petrol were increased by Rs3 per litre while the prices of kerosene and LDO were raised by Rs5 per litre.