Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 31, 2020

NZ's Kane Williamson overtakes Steve Smith, Virat Kohli to be top Test batsman

Reuters | AFP 31 Dec 2020
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson takes part in the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 30. — AFP
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson takes part in the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 30. — AFP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson enters the New Year as the top-ranked Test batsman after leapfrogging Australia's Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli in the latest official rankings issued on Thursday.

Williamson, who returned from paternity leave this month, hit a match-winning century in the opening Test against Pakistan to help New Zealand win by 101 runs at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

The New Zealand skipper described it as “humbling” to overtake Smith, who held the top spot for 313 days this year, and Kohli, who was number one for 51 days.

“They are incredible players of our generation,” Williamson said as he arrived in Christchurch ahead of the second Pakistan Test which starts on Sunday.

“Those two players are the best so for me to sneak up perhaps in some way, is very surprising and humbling.”

All three players were this week named in the International Cricket Council's team of the decade with Smith also named as the individual Test player of the decade. Kohli took the award for the best one-day player.

Smith is in the middle of a rare slump in form and dropped behind Kohli after registering four single-digit scores at the halfway stage of the ongoing four-Test series against India.

Kohli, who topscored for India in their eight-wicket thrashing by Australia in the series opener in Adelaide, has returned home for the birth of his first child.

India's stand-in skipper, Ajinkya Rahane, jumped to number six after his stellar hundred in the second Test inspired the tourists to a series-levelling victory in Melbourne.

Australia's Pat Cummins remains the top-ranked Test bowler, while compatriot Mitchell Starc jumped two places to enter the top five.

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (seventh) and quick Jasprit Bumrah (ninth) improved their top 10 positions after their impressive performance in the Melbourne Test.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

What’s up in Gwadar?
Updated 31 Dec 2020

What’s up in Gwadar?

Nobody seems to know who is building it since it does not feature in the provincial or federal development projects.
Pardon my pardons
31 Dec 2020

Pardon my pardons

Trump will be busy clearing the White House cupboards of skeletons.
Crisis of Pakistani democracy
Updated 30 Dec 2020

Crisis of Pakistani democracy

For over 70 years, the country has alternated between authoritarian military regimes and ineffective elected civilian rule.

Editorial

Updated 31 Dec 2020

PDM’s differences

Among the PDM parties, it appears that the PPP is alone in its reluctance to resign en masse.
31 Dec 2020

MDCAT controversy

A LARGE number of students from Peshawar to Karachi to Quetta continue to protest against the Pakistan Medical...
31 Dec 2020

New variant arrives

JUST as Pakistan crossed the sobering milestone of 10,000 dead from Covid-19 came the news that at least three cases...
Updated 30 Dec 2020

Show of hands?

The preferred way is to take the opposition on board and allow for the matter to be debated.
30 Dec 2020

PIA’s ongoing woes

THE disastrous consequences of the Civil Aviation Authority’s cavalier approach towards its core regulatory ...
30 Dec 2020

Polio questions

THE Independent Monitoring Board that oversees polio eradication efforts on behalf of donor agencies, recently...