Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 31, 2020

Mufti Muneeb removed as chairman of Ruet-i-Hilal Committee

Kalbe Ali 31 Dec 2020
In this file photo, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony on Wednesday removed Mufti Muneebur Rehman from the post of chairman of Ruet-i-Hilal Committee and replaced him with Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid, Lahore.

The ministry also notified new members of the committee, which include 14 clerics and religious scholars belonging to the four mainstream schools of thought in the country, namely Brelvi, Deobandi, Shia and Ahle Hadis.

The committee also includes four officers of grade 20, one each from Suparco, Met Office, Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The clerics and religious scholars in the committee are: Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Allama Mohammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rahim, Dr Yaseen Zafar, Mufti Mohammad Iqbal Chishti, Dr Mufti Ali Asghar, Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Syed Ali Karar Naqvi, Mufti Yousaf Kashmiri, Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Mufti Fazal-i-Jamil Rizvi, Mufti Qari Mirullah, Sahibzada Syed Habibullah Chishti and Mufti Zameer Sajid.

He is replaced by Badshahi Masjid Khateeb; 15 new members of body also notified

However, there is no structured law regarding Ruet-i-Hilal Committee and the current set-up has been functioning under the Ministry of Religious Affairs as per a resolution passed by the National Assembly in 1974.

Respective governments have been striving to formulate laws and rules to administer the committee for the past decade.

Mufti Muneeb was the longest-serving chairman of the committee. He was appointed to the post at the end of 1997 for two years. However, he was reappointed the committee chairman in 2000 under the Musharraf regime, and re-notified in 2012 by the PPP government.

Traditionally the head of Ruet-i-Hilal Committee is appointed for two years, but due to Mufti Muneeb’s continued retention of the office, which offers perks and privileges equivalent to those of a federal minister, he attracted opposition from clerics.

His serious opposition was mainly from the clerics belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai of Qasim Ali Khan Mosque, Peshawar, openly challenged the decisions of Ruet-i- Hilal Committee on several occasions and as a result the country witnessed more than one Eidul Fitr for many years.

Mufti Muneeb was also at loggerheads with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

Mufti Muneeb had strongly opposed the annual calendar prepared by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Talking to Dawn, Fawad Chaudhary said that his opposition to Mufti Muneeb was due to his resistance to science and scientific interpretation of Islam.

“We are in the process of establishing four lunar observatories. The first one will be established in Islamabad followed by another in Pasni, Balochistan,” the minister for science and technology said.

By the end of 2021, there would be no need for having a Ruet-i-Hilal Committee in the country as any citizen could go and see the moon by themselves at these observatories, he said.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Observer
Dec 31, 2020 07:34am
Why such a large team to look at the moon and eat free food and take a free ride?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 31, 2020 07:42am
More trouble on the way. Now every city in the country will announce the moon sighting.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Dec 31, 2020 07:46am
Who will look at the moon now?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Dec 31, 2020 07:50am
Good moved, just follow the new technology/science or lunar calendar issued by NASA every year.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 31, 2020 08:05am
Are we trying to reinvent the wheel: “By the end of 2021, there would be no need for having a Ruet-i-Hilal Committee in the country as any citizen could go and see the moon by themselves at these observatories, he said.” Science is not a magic it’s based on facts . Why are we trying to tie a car behind a horse to run it.
Reply Recommend 0
OceanStar
Dec 31, 2020 08:08am
Finally. Time to get rid of the whole non-scientific and backward system completely. Let modern technology play a role to have ONE eid in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 31, 2020 08:28am
So we finally get the tabdili PMIK promised?
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Dec 31, 2020 08:29am
This is due to personal spat between Fawad Chaudhry and Mufti Muneeb more than about Science vs Religion. It is about the political power to declare Moon's visibility. Fawad wants to clip the feathers of Mufti Muneeb
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

What’s up in Gwadar?
Updated 31 Dec 2020

What’s up in Gwadar?

Nobody seems to know who is building it since it does not feature in the provincial or federal development projects.
Pardon my pardons
31 Dec 2020

Pardon my pardons

Trump will be busy clearing the White House cupboards of skeletons.
Crisis of Pakistani democracy
Updated 30 Dec 2020

Crisis of Pakistani democracy

For over 70 years, the country has alternated between authoritarian military regimes and ineffective elected civilian rule.

Editorial

Updated 31 Dec 2020

PDM’s differences

Among the PDM parties, it appears that the PPP is alone in its reluctance to resign en masse.
31 Dec 2020

MDCAT controversy

A LARGE number of students from Peshawar to Karachi to Quetta continue to protest against the Pakistan Medical...
31 Dec 2020

New variant arrives

JUST as Pakistan crossed the sobering milestone of 10,000 dead from Covid-19 came the news that at least three cases...
Updated 30 Dec 2020

Show of hands?

The preferred way is to take the opposition on board and allow for the matter to be debated.
30 Dec 2020

PIA’s ongoing woes

THE disastrous consequences of the Civil Aviation Authority’s cavalier approach towards its core regulatory ...
30 Dec 2020

Polio questions

THE Independent Monitoring Board that oversees polio eradication efforts on behalf of donor agencies, recently...