When in power, PML-N will file treason case against Imran for bargaining on Kashmir: Ahsan

Dawn.comUpdated 30 Dec 2020
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal addresses a gathering gathering of party workers at Kashmir House Islamabad on the occasion of the PML-N Kashmir's founding day. — DawnNewsTV
Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday vowed that if his party came to power, it would "file a treason case against Imran Khan Niazi for bargaining away Kashmir".

Addressing a gathering of party workers at Kashmir House Islamabad on the occasion of the PML-N Kashmir's founding day, Iqbal said after the formation of Pakistan, India had "occupied the land of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters" but the United Nations had designated it as a disputed territory.

"Since then, no Indian government had the courage to change the disputed status of the territory. But on Aug 5, 2019, [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi's government unilaterally changed it. [Before this] Pakistan had seen democratic governments, dictatorships [and] caretaker governments but India had never gotten the courage to change the status."

Iqbal questioned whether Pakistan's defence system had been "weakened so much" that Modi annexed the territory, alleging if that was not the case then Prime Minister Imran Khan had "bargained away" Kashmir in a meeting with United States President Donald Trump.

He further said that the armed forces of both countries kept track of the movement of troops in the others' territory and the PM had been informed of India's plans but he did not act on the advice of "intelligence agencies".

"We have information that our intelligence agencies informed Imran that India had sent 200,000 troops into Kashmir and that [he] should tour Muslim countries and stop this atrocity but he did not since he was told flying over seas would bring him bad luck."

Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval himself went to occupied Kashmir to oversee the situation before the annexation, Iqbal said, adding that India had also sent away all tourists from the occupied valley two months prior to the annexation. "They knew some operation was going to be carried out. Why did Imran Khan's government keep quiet?" he asked.

"They kept being deaf and dumb and allowed India to annex [the territory]," claimed the PML-N leader.

He vowed that the PML-N would not bargain on the Kashmir issue.

"We will fight, our children will fight until we gain independence for Kashmir.

"[Imran Khan] Niazi is a traitor to Kashmir, he is a bargainer. I promise if we come into power, we will file a treason case against Niazi for bargaining away Kashmir," he added.

The PML-N leader also repeated allegations that the 2018 elections were rigged, saying that "Punjab voted for PML-N but the vote was thrown in the waste basket and [Chief Minister Usman] Buzdar's government was installed".

Iqbal claimed that if the PML-N would have remained in power, there would have been nine industrial zones in the country today but "an inefficient government was brought into power and today economy, foreign policy and Pakistan's poor have been destroyed."

"We have to stop Pakistan from destruction. That's why we have to separate this Niazi from Pakistan's government," he added.

'India strikes because of weak govt'

Speaking after Iqbal, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz expressed sympathy with the people of Kashmir, saying that "when your sons are martyred, our souls are hurt."

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz addresses the crowd at Kashmir House Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
"When due to Imran Khan's ineptitude and incompetence, Kashmir falls into Modi's lap, and Pakistan loses cases of Kashmir, then the whole of Pakistan is wounded."

She claimed that it was because of Imran Khan's "weak government" that India had gotten the courage to annex the disputed territory.

"When a weak prime minister comes into power who doesn't come with people's power and votes [...] when there is a weak government, then an enemy like India strikes.

"When there is a government like that of Mian Nawaz Sharif then someone like Modi himself walks and comes [to Pakistan]. This is the difference between a real and fake prime minister. This is why it is necessary to give respect to the vote."

The PML-N vice president alleged that Prime Minister Imran had her arrested days before she was to leave for Kashmir after he "lost your case" because he was "afraid Maryam will expose my incompetence". The reference for the case in which I was arrested has still not been filed, she added.

She said that her father and party supremo Nawaz's voice had been "muffled" but his "struggle and his narrative" along with the people's support had spread awareness of his message to every corner of the country.

"Nawaz Sharif is not just an ideology. His voice is booming in Pakistan today because behind his ideology is a history of service and actions."

Maryam said that "God was proving Nawaz truthful and Imran Khan and his selectors are facing embarrassment on everything".

'No one speaking against army'

Maryam alleged that "no one speaks against the army because it is our institution". She added that Prime Minister Imran had said he would "not allow anyone to speak against the army and file cases" against those who did.

"If you want to make a case on anyone speaking against the army, then there is Imran Khan's history of 12 years. With what face do you say we [and] Nawaz talk against the army?" she questioned.

The country was prosperous when Nawaz was the prime minister, she said, adding that he had vowed to eliminate terrorism from the country and told the army "not to worry about money because the country was generating it".

"The soldier at the frontier was content knowing that if I am sacrificing my life then the stove at my house will continue to burn.

"There are many honest and patriotic people in the Pakistan Army. Not all are Papa John's, not everyone has haram income," Maryam said.

"There are a great number of our soldier brothers who subsist only on their salaries [...] This is such an unjust government that perhaps for the first time the salaries of soldiers have not been raised," she added.

'Sell-out of Kashmir'

This is not the first time that an opposition party has accused the PTI-led government of Imran Khan of "selling out Kashmir".

Days after India's annexation of Kashmir, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif accused the premier of selling the future of Kashmir and alleged that he was having members of the opposition arrested to distract attention from the Kashmir issue.

However, minister of state for parliamentary affairs, Ali Mohammad Khan, refuted the allegations and said Modi had flown to Pakistan to attend the wedding of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter. "It was not Imran Khan who had invited Modi, but you," he added.

Earlier this year, opposition members also raised objections to the absence of Prime Minister Imran from a national consultation on the Kashmir situation at the Foreign Office. Talking to Dawn after the meeting, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman had regretted that the prime minister had been missing since last August and he did not have time to attend the meeting that had been called by the government itself to discuss an important national issue on the eve of August 5.

"Is Kashmir not an important enough issue for the prime minister?" she asked.

Adeel Ahmed
Dec 30, 2020 03:59pm
I doubt this system will remain to allow you to come back in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 30, 2020 04:02pm
Your boss NS had been the best thing India could have asked for. IK fought Kashmir's case better in one year than all of PMLN leadership combined in all their ruling years.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 30, 2020 04:03pm
A feeble, frail and fragile attempt in futility to divert, deflect and distract attention from real issues like corruption, looting, smuggling, money-laundering, nepotism, fraud, dishonesty, deceit, and deception of the corrupt, hand-picked and self-appointed hierarchies of the family-owned, dynasty-backed and clan-operated so-called political parties of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Karim
Dec 30, 2020 04:04pm
Is PM answerable to intelligence agencies?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Mehmood
Dec 30, 2020 04:07pm
Yes, please. Khan failed to protect Kashmir
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 30, 2020 04:11pm
'Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday vowed that if his party came to power, it would "file a treason case against Imran Khan Niazi for bargaining away Kashmir". Imran khan has done more for Kashmir then all the Governments of past 70 years put togather. PTI should file case on Nawaz Sharif for not mentioning Kashmir and kubushan yadev at UNGA meeting, that's why India got emboldened to take the illegal move.
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Dec 30, 2020 04:12pm
When in power,,, That’s a good condition, never going to happen. Besides nobody believes you.
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Dec 30, 2020 04:13pm
He is living in fool's paradise
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 30, 2020 04:15pm
PML N now trying to play dirty politics on IOK to aid India. Shame on this corrupt lot. Does Ahsan Iqbal still have Saudi iqama of security guard in Saudi factory.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Dec 30, 2020 04:15pm
Again kashmir! Another 1000 cuts, come to your ground realties. We ll face you. Good luck to you and good luck to us. Anyway are you punjabi?
Reply Recommend 0
I Jaffery
Dec 30, 2020 04:16pm
Kindly face corruption charges in court, we will see in the 2023 election who gets power.
Reply Recommend 0
jamil
Dec 30, 2020 04:19pm
your govt was very friendly with Modi, he did visit PM Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. What you did better for Kashmir??
Reply Recommend 0
Ocean Star
Dec 30, 2020 04:19pm
Yes, a treason case... because they tried everything thing but could not find any corruption scandal against Khan. No matter what these thugs do or say, the will fail.
Reply Recommend 0
indo p
Dec 30, 2020 04:20pm
He is right. Imran Khan himself gave this solution to Donald Trump. All those tweets against India are to satisfy domestic anger and he specifically told after annexation that military operation is not solution.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay Sharma
Dec 30, 2020 04:21pm
It is obvious PMIK wanted to resolve the Kashmir issue in the only way possible. That's the reason he backed off.
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Malik
Dec 30, 2020 04:23pm
Ahsan and Maryam seem to be living in a parallel universe Iqama lobby is on its way out or to prison led by the Calibri queen
Reply Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Dec 30, 2020 04:28pm
Pakistani nation should learn from Azerbaijan how to deal and solve these land disputes.
Reply Recommend 0
Real Pakistani Nawaz
Dec 30, 2020 04:29pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, are you OK doc?
Reply Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Dec 30, 2020 04:30pm
You are right. Nawaz is not just an ideology, he is the face of corruption in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 30, 2020 04:33pm
PML N will never be in power, days of the corrupt are over.
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 30, 2020 04:34pm
First make a hospital where Sharif family can be treated, and schools where they can be educated.
Reply Recommend 0
Armagan Akram
Dec 30, 2020 04:34pm
pathetic, Ahsan iqbal should not use Kashmir to further the PDM's agenda. It looks like PDM is getting desperate.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalil
Dec 30, 2020 04:35pm
Joke of the century. Keep dreaming ahsan sb.
Reply Recommend 0
kashif
Dec 30, 2020 04:47pm
But they will not promise to do anything for common people, not even a hospital.
Reply Recommend 0
sayyad ehtasham
Dec 30, 2020 04:55pm
what ahsan iqbal is saying is going to be the fate of PTI leadership after they fall if they still remain in pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mubashir Ahmad
Dec 30, 2020 04:57pm
This man has become unbearable now.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Dec 30, 2020 05:12pm
yes and when the sun rises from west you will gain power.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 30, 2020 05:12pm
And when in jail, you shall serve a lifetime
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 30, 2020 05:13pm
How do you know? Did the govt. authorise intelligence agencies to brief you to.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 30, 2020 05:18pm
Your this statement will upset NS and many RSS devotees!
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Dec 30, 2020 05:22pm
When in power... which League?? Noon, Sheen or Meem.. and when?? In thousand years!
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz
Dec 30, 2020 05:22pm
I am just amazed at the thinking level of these PML(N) cronies
Reply Recommend 0

